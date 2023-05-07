Unions take to the streets in Bologna, Landini (Cgil): ‘General strike? You don’t threaten, you do it when it’s time.’ Bombers (Uil): ‘It’s not needed’

“A beautiful square, one really huge attendance which proves how people don’t fall into the propagandathat we are tired of those who think of transforming Palazzo Chigi into Beautifulthat there is a need to change and that the policies that the government is making do not have the consent of the country”. The leader of the CGIL Maurizio Landini he is satisfied with the 30,000 participants (data confirmed by the Police Headquarters) at the joint demonstration with Cisl e Uil in Bologna to ask for a change in the government’s labor policies after the May 1 decree. “We need to change the music: fight the precariousness as young people ask us, really increase i salary with a tax reform that affects income and policies that focus on quality of work and the country’s development”, Landini reiterated. “This level of precariousness is also creating social problems. We ask that all working people have the same rights and the same protections and that they are taxed profits and extra profits as well as charging taxes to those who have never paid them. Only in this way can we go back to investing in health care and education, fundamental rights ”, he added. From the stage you also said that “true solidarity is when those who are better off fight for those who are worse off. In every workplace it must be us, trade unions, ad open disputes to ensure that those who are precarious become stable and are no longer subject to blackmail“.

Landini, parading at the head of the CGIL procession, underlined the importance of mobilizing the trade unions, who will be in the square in Milan on May 13 and in Naples on the 20th. But it will come to general strike? On this the acronyms have very different positions, such as on the posture to hold with respect to the executive. “We do not exclude anything, general strikes are not they threaten but they are made when it is time to make them”, answered Landini. But for the leader Uil, Pierpaolo Bombardieri“a general strike at this moment is not needed, it would do wash everyone’s conscience. We have not deleted the term ‘general strike’ from our vocabulary but, we insist: a long-term mobilization is needed to condition the government’s choices and change its policies. And this square has responded to this by showing the government how many share our ideas”.

The general secretary of the CISL Luigi Barrawhich in recent days, contrary to the CGIL, has said it appreciates the new cut of the contribution wedgefor his part he hopes that after last Sunday’s meeting called less than 24 hours before the government’s CDM will arrive “a strong signal for dialogue and confrontation which cannot be a one-off. We are not satisfied with the meeting of 30 April last. Needs to interact with us through social dialogue to support growth and development, quality and stability of work, to counter the many inequalities gender, generational, geographical, territorial”. “We need to fight inflation – added Sbarra – which continues to erode and to eat chunks of wages and pensions with a new incomes policy that puts under control prices and tariffswhich embanks the speculation, which helps us to renew public and private contracts, which reduces taxes for employees, retirees and families”. As for the tax reform, “we need to understand that the tax is either flat or progressive. Do you want to insert the flat tax? So let’s expect it for everyone, let’s abolish the withholding tax for workers and pensioners and put the gross in the paycheck “. The reduction of the wedge “we asked for it, it’s our claim: all right, then, but it’s only temporary and we want it to be made structural. And then it is necessary to restore the women’s option, on the one hand, and to renew the contracts and reduce the taxation of the contractual increases, on the other”. Otherwise? “Our patience has its limit and we will be more determined than ever to get government policy changed.” No explicit reference to the strike.

Then came an appeal for the opposition parties, shared by Bombardieri: “We ask the political forces in the squares to commit themselves by supporting our priorities in Parliament, but we are very keen on our autonomy. How many share our reasons there are consistent and consequential in parliamentary engagement. The demonstrations are purely trade unionist and remain centered on platform that we decided jointly”.

The message seems to be directed to the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schleinwho participated in the demonstration and while talking to reporters was disputed by some Uil members to the cry of “go home”, “remove politics from the square”, “this is a union, it is not politics”. Schlein reiterated his opposition to the Labor decree which “behind a wedge cut That is not sufficient and temporary hides rules that increase precariousness and that say that the causal of fixed-term contracts can be established in the confrontation between the parties as if the parties had equal power. One part that is able to give work and another that needs work to eat”. Making these choices “means making workers much more blackmailable” and “young people are afraid of the future because if you have such precarious contracts it is difficult to build a future and a family for this reason we insist that the question of the crisis of birth rate it is very connected to precariousness”. Schlein promised that “as Pd we choose to be on the side of this mobilization and carry on these battles in Parliament and in the country. We are fighting a lot for the minimum wage and on the protections of the new digital work”. With the leader M5s Joseph Conte, who is not in Bologna, “we spoke yesterday too, agendas don’t always cross, but I am convinced that there is convergence with him and with the M5s on these battles. Not just on the topic of quality work and minimum wages. We will talk in Parliament to join our efforts”.