Viadana, Sky Fitness inaugurated: “Outdoor Sport is for everyone”

Viadana, Sky Fitness inaugurated: “Outdoor Sport is for everyone”

A new outdoor gym, in the Baden Powell park in Viadana: a simple but interesting project for anyone who practices sports, free of charge and in the open air, created thanks to funds from the Lombardy Region, represented by the Northern League councilor Alessandra Cappellarifrom the municipality with the mayor Nicola Cavatorta and the assessors Alessandro Cavallari to the Environment e Ivan Gualerzi to Public Works, and from Damiano Oliva of the Viadana Bike Team, the sports association that will take care of and manage the equipment.

After the PalaFarina, inaugurated last Saturday, a new sports facility that is economically less demanding (the cost was 62 thousand euros, of which 30 thousand to be paid by the municipality) but still with an impact for outdoor sports.

