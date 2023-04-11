Franco Ferrari, the striker born in Rosario, decides on his return. First success among the pros for the Danish Thomassen, who took over in March. Sekulov and Poli are not enough

Vicenza won the Lega Pro Italian Cup. After the 2-1 in the first leg at the Juventus Stadium, the red and white defeated Juventus Next Gen again 3-2 at the Menti stadium in front of over 10,000 fans, at the end of a vibrant match. Vicenza, which had already won the Serie C Italian Cup in 1982 (beaten Campobasso in the final), takes over from Padova. In addition to the trophy, the red and white team also takes home direct qualification for the national phase of the Serie C playoffs and an evening of celebration and serenity with the fans, after tense weeks.

First half — Before the match, the red and white club paid homage to a legend of world football, Paolo Rossi, who wrote the history of the two clubs: a representation of the Panini sticker from the 1977-78 Calciatori collection was distributed to all, the season in which “Pablito ” was the top scorer in Serie A with 24 goals. The hottest Vicenza fans enter after 10 minutes, when the formations are announced, the names of the red and whites are accompanied by the “olé” of the children. In the central grandstand a banner, “only for the shirt”. Cornering “This is what you deserve”. On the pitch, from the first minute, Juve immediately demonstrates that they have a higher specific weight. Thanks certainly to Soulé – very inspired – and to the other guys already seen in the first team with Allegri, such as Barrenechea, Iling and Barbieri. But I also deserve a perfect organization, a physicality that intimidates the hosts. Iling in particular spans the entire left wing, while Soulé creates football starting from the right. Just from him, in the 19th minute, comes the assist for Sekulov who cuts the defense and anticipates Iacobucci. Vicenza seems stunned, technically and physically inferior, unable to strike up an action. In attack Ferrari doesn’t receive balls, behind Stoppa, Begic and Dalmonte they don’t create or even help in coverage, where instead there would be a need. The game was tough, in the 34th minute Mirko Conte, Brambilla’s deputy on the Juve bench, was sent off the bench for protesting after a hard foul on Riccio. Vicenza in the final tries to raise the center of gravity, to press a little; a high shot from Greco arrives, while Ferrari is booked in a few minutes and then risks the red light for another hard foul. When the Juve captain, Poli, gives a throw-in to Vicenza mistaking the coach Brambilla for a teammate, the impression is that it is the first mistake of the bianconeri’s match. See also Juve: changed from Serie D to Continassa?

Shooting — As in the first half, the opening minutes set the tone for the second half. Vicenza changed attitude, the entry of Della Morte and Cavion brought aggression and already in the 3′ the equalizer from Franco Ferrari arrived: the top scorer of group A of Serie C backed a cross from Valietti from the right into the goal, after the full-back he had been freed by a splendid back-heel by Della Morte himself. Juve Next Gen remains dangerous, in the 7th minute Sekulov doesn’t close the net support on a dangerous cross from the right and in the 10th minute the new black and white lead arrives, with captain Poli scoring with a header from Iling’s corner. However, Juve gives the idea of ​​having something extra, but Vicenza’s attitude has changed, the team has gathered courage. In the 15th minute, on the second corner in a row from the right, Cappelletti headed in from the penalty spot and beat Daffara for the 2-2. The match is very open and vibrant, Juve are dangerous but Ferrari knows how to create dangers on throw-in opportunities. In the 39th minute the apotheosis, with the attacker who closes a triangulation, is centralized in the area and scores the 3-2. The finish is hot, in the 44th minute a contact between Zonta and Iling, initially not detected by the referee Bonacina, leads to the check by the Var: it is a penalty, but Iling sends the ball high which could have reopened the games. Before the final whistle there was time for a post by Compagnon and for the 4-2 wasted by Ferrari. Then it’s just a Lanerossi party. See also Revolution in Basic Medicine: the reorganization begins

