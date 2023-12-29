Vittorio Emanuele Parsi undergoes emergency heart surgery after an illness in Cortina: it is very serious – breaking latest news

Renowned Catholic University Professor Vittorio Emanuele Parsi Transferred to Treviso, Condition Reserved

Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, a well-known expert on geopolitical issues and full professor of International Relations at the Catholic University of Milan, has been the subject of great concern after undergoing emergency heart surgery in Treviso. The 62-year-old professor fell ill on Wednesday evening in Cortina d’Ampezzo, prompting his immediate transfer to the nearby Codivilla hospital. His condition is reported to be very serious, according to the Corriere.

After being assessed at the Codivilla hospital, Parsi was then transferred to Belluno and subsequently to Treviso, where he underwent a lengthy operation and is currently hospitalized in intensive care. The prognosis for his recovery is guarded.

Parsi has been a prominent figure in the study of international relations and geopolitical transformations since the end of the Cold War, as well as in analyzing Italian foreign policy and security in the Middle East. His expertise on the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made him a constant reference in Italian media. With numerous collaborations with newspapers, study centers, and universities, Parsi has established himself as a leading authority in his field.

In addition to his academic work, Parsi is a naval reservist officer and has recently published a book titled “Motherland: An idea for a nation of orphans” that delves into Italy’s past and proposes a new way of conceiving the concept of the Motherland.

His entire family is currently gathered at his bedside as they await further updates on his condition. The public and academic community are eagerly awaiting news of Parsi’s recovery.

Source: Corriere della Sera

