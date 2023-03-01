news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – Two flowers, gardenia and hydrangea (abbreviation ‘Gardensia) again in the Italian squares to beat multiple sclerosis (MS). Saturday 4, Sunday 5 and Wednesday 8, Women’s Day, they will be with 14,000 volunteers from Aism (Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association) in 5,000 different places to support scientific research against this disabling disease. Already now it is possible to book your own gardenia and hydrangea plants, for a minimum donation of 15 euros, by contacting the provincial section of your city. Testimonial of the association also for this year’s initiative, called ‘Welcome back Gardensia) is the actress, presenter and writer Chiara Francini.



The two flowers are a symbolic union to represent the close link between women and multiple sclerosis because MS is female: it affects women twice as much as men. The age of onset of the disease is that of life’s great projects, when one is projected towards the world of work, energies are planned towards the creation of one’s sentimental ties and the family. MS enters people’s lives mostly between the ages of 20 and 30. This disease cannot be cured and cannot be managed alone, it involves the whole family.



Chronic, unpredictable and disabling, multiple sclerosis is one of the most serious diseases of the central nervous system.



It often causes disability, even severe. 50% of people with MS are young and not yet 40 years old. It affects women twice as often as men. It is the leading cause of neurological disability in young adults after trauma. In Italy there are 133,000 people affected by multiple sclerosis, 3,600 new cases every year: 1 every 3 hours. The cause and cure have not yet been found but thanks to the progress made by scientific research, there are therapies and treatments capable of slowing down the course of multiple sclerosis and improving the quality of life of people with MS. This is why it is essential to support scientific research. To donate there is also a solidarity number: 45512, with donations of 2, 5 or 10 euros. (HANDLE).

