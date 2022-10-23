Brain-eating amoeba kills in the US: what it is and what it risks. CDC / Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

The Naegleria fowleri return to terrorize and kill. The parasite, also known by the disturbing name of amoeba eats brainproved fatal for a nevada teenafter taking a bath in the Lago Mead. The organism entered his body, leading him to death.

The news was confirmed by the Nevada Health District, who did not want to provide the victim’s personal details. It only explains who the deceased is young age and that the facts occurred in weekend of September 30th. The brain-eating amoeba-infested area of ​​Lake Mead would be that of Kingman Washon side of Arizona of the reservoir of the Colorado River.

Brain-eating amoeba kills in the US: what it is and what it risks.

The diagnosis, however, came only last Wednesday, after i Centers for Disease Control and Prevention American (CDC) have carried out the appropriate checks on the young man’s body. The boy he only felt ill a few days later the fatal trip, but the next recovery it wasn’t enough to save him. Even then, doctors speculated that the cause could be there feared amoeba eats brain. Over the past few years at least two people died for Naegleria Fowleri in the USA: a 59-year-old from North Carolina it’s a girl of just 10 years from Valley Millsin Texas.

The killer organism is in effect a bacteriumrecognized by science as Naegleria Fowleribut which is commonly called “amoeba eats brain“. The name is no coincidence: the parasite, in fact, when it manages to penetrate the nostrils of animals or humansruns through the nasal septum up to the brainof which begins at eat. As a consequence of his nestingin the brain tissue develops a ‘infectionthe primary amoebic meningoencephalitis.

In any case, the superintendent of Lake Mead e of the Colorado Riverwhich host arecreation areathey specified that there is no generalized alarm. I cases of brain-eating amoeba infection they are indeed very rare: in the United States, from 1962they have registered in all 154. “It does not infect people if ingested e It is not possible spread the contagion from person to person“, it also explains.