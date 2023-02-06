You’ve worked out and showered, you’re on your way home, you’re hungry and you’re thinking about what to eat after the gym. But if your thought is to fill your belly plugging the hole you’re on the wrong track. Eating after training is the best way to value your commitmentbecause getting the right nutrients after exercise is just as important as eating before.

Why it’s important to eat after the gym

Eating after the gym is important because physical activity affects our body but also the “fuel” with which we replenish your tank after consuming many calories is equally important.

During a workout muscles consume glycogen, the body’s preferred fuel source, especially during high-intensity workouts. In this way the muscles are partially depleted of glycogen. Some muscle proteins can also be broken down and damaged.

Why eat proteins, carbohydrates and fats after training

After training then the body needs to rebuild glycogen stores and rebuild muscle protein. Eating the right nutrients after the gym can help your body do it faster. In particular, eating carbohydrates and proteins after training helps the body to:

decrease the breakdown of muscle proteins

increase muscle protein synthesis (growth)

restore glycogen stores

improve recovery

Every macronutrient – ​​protein, carbohydrates and fat – is involved in the post-workout recovery process. This is why it is important to have the right mix as well as the right timing in which to consume the meal.

Protein helps repair and build muscle

Exercise causes the muscle protein breakdown. How quickly this occurs depends on the exercise and level of training, but even well-trained athletes experience muscle protein breakdown.

Consume one adequate amount of protein throughout the day provides the body with the amino acids needed to repair and rebuild these proteins. It also provides the building blocks needed to build new muscle tissue, promoting muscle growth.

We recommend Spread your protein intake over the dayat 3-hour intervals. It is therefore advisable to consume proteins in small meals spaced out throughout the day. Depending on body weight, 20-40 grams of protein is recommended every 3 to 4 hours.

Some studies have shown that an intake of 20-40 grams of protein appears to maximize the body’s ability to recover after exercise.

Additionally, eating protein before exercise can decrease the amount to eat afterwards, without impacting recovery.

One study found that the Protein consumption before and after training has a similar effect on muscle strengthhypertrophy and body composition changes.

But if your goal is to build muscle, eating high-quality protein in the first 2 hours after your workout can stimulate your body to create the building blocks for new muscle tissue.

Carbohydrates aid recovery

The body glycogen stores they are used as fuel during exercise, and consuming carbohydrates post-workout helps replenish them.

The rate at which glycogen stores are used depends on the activity performed. For example, endurance sports cause the body to use more glycogen than resistance training loads. For this reason, if you practice endurance sports (running, swimming, cycling, etc.), you may need to consume more carbohydrates than those who lift weights.

A high carbohydrate diet, equal to 8-12 grams per kilogram of body weight each day, can help maximize glycogen stores.

Furthermore, insulin secretion, which promotes glycogen synthesis, is better stimulated when consuming carbohydrates and proteins at the same time.

Thus, consuming carbohydrates and proteins after exercise can maximize protein and glycogen synthesis.

The first studies found benefits from the consumption of these two elements in a ratio of 3 to 1 (carbohydrates and proteins). For example, 40 grams of protein and 120 grams of carbohydrates.

When rapid recovery (less than 4 hours) is needed, current recommendations suggest a similar ratio. Specifically, you can help restore glycogen faster by consuming 0.8 grams of carbohydrates per kg of body weight, with 0.2-0.4 grams of protein per kg of body weight during each hour of recovery.

The carbohydrate intake recommendations are targeted to the needs of endurance athletes. If you focus on strength endurance training, a lower intake may suffice.

Fats can provide some benefits

There isn’t enough evidence to say whether you should limit your fat intake after a workout.

Many think that eating fat after a workout slows down digestion and inhibits nutrient absorption. While fat can slow down the absorption of your post-workout meal, it doesn’t necessarily reduce its benefits. For example, one study showed that whole milk was more effective at promoting muscle growth after a workout than skim milk.

Also, another study has shown that muscle glycogen synthesis was not affected even by ingesting a high-fat meal (45% energy from fat) after training.

Fat intake in the post-workout meal may not impact recovery. But more studies on this topic are needed.

Post-workout meal times are important

The body’s ability to rebuild glycogen and protein increases after exercise.

For this reason, it is recommended to consume a combination of carbohydrates and proteins as soon as possible after physical activity. In the past, experts recommended eating your post-workout meal within 45 minutes, as a delay in carbohydrate intake as little as 2 hours post-workout can lead to a 50% reduction in glycogen synthesis rates.

However, more recent research has found that the post-exercise window for maximizing muscle response of protein consumption is wider than originally thought, up to several hours.

Also, if you ate a meal high in whole grain carbohydrates and protein maybe an hour before your workout, chances are the benefits of that meal will still apply after your workout.

Above all recovery isn’t just about what you consume right after your workout. When you train consistently, the process is continuous. It is best to continue eating small, balanced meals of carbohydrates and proteins every 3-4 hours.

Foods to eat after the gym

The main goal of the post-workout meal is provide the body with the right nutrients for proper recovery and maximize training benefits. Choosing easily digestible foods to eat after the gym promotes faster absorption of nutrients.

The following lists contain examples of simple, easily digestible foods:

Carbohydrates

sweet potatoes

chocolate milk

quinoa and other grains

fruit (such as pineapple, berries, banana, kiwi)

rice cakes

rice

oatmeal

potatoes

pasta

whole grain bread

edamame

Protein

protein powder of animal or vegetable origin

egg

yogurt greco

ricotta

salmon

pollo

protein bar

tuna

Grassi

avocado

nights

nut butters

semi

Nut mix (dried fruit and nuts)

Examples of post-workout meals and snacks

By combining the above foods you can create great meals that provide all the nutrients you need after your workout.

Here are some examples of quick and easy meals to consume after training:

grilled chicken with roasted vegetables and rice

egg omelette with avocado spread on wholemeal toast

salmon with sweet potatoes

tuna salad sandwich on wholemeal bread

tuna and crackers

oatmeal, whey protein, banana and almonds

cottage cheese and fruit

pita and hummus

rice crackers and peanut butter

toasted wholemeal bread and almond butter

cereal with milk or soy milk

greek yogurt, berries and granola

protein shake and banana

bowl of quinoa with sweet potatoes, berries and pecans

Whole grain crackers with cottage cheese and fruit

Make sure you drink plenty of water

It’s important drink plenty of water before and after your workout. Proper hydration guarantees the body an optimal internal environment to maximize results.

During exercise you lose water and electrolytes through sweat. Replenishing them after a workout can aid recovery and performance.

It is especially important to replenish fluids if your next training session is due within 12 hours. Depending on the intensity of your workout, it is recommended that you take water or an electrolyte drink to replace fluid losses.

Conclusions

Consuming adequate amounts of carbohydrates and protein after exercise is essential.

Stimulates muscle protein synthesis, improves recovery and boosts performance during your next workout.

It’s important not to exceed a few hours before you’ve refueled with a meal or snack.

Finally, replenishing lost water and electrolytes can complete the picture and help maximize the benefits of your workout.

