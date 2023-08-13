Which glasses suit me depending on the shape of my face and color type?

Whether as an actual visual aid or simply as a fashion accessory or sunscreen, glasses have become a part of everyday life in every way. And just as we want our clothes, make-up and hairstyle to suit us, we also want our glasses to match. Which glasses suit me in terms of the shape of the frame? And what is there to consider when it comes to color?

The shape of the face plays a big role in finding the right frame for your glasses. It is important that proportions are balanced and certain assets are emphasized or flaws are concealed. But the color of the skin is also important in order to choose a suitable frame color.

How to determine your face shape

In order to find the right glasses frame, you should first determine your face shape. Some have round faces, some have oval faces, and then there are heart-shaped and square faces. We have already explained how to do this in another article. Once you know your shape, you can read our guide to equip yourself with the right glasses.

Determine your face shape.

Which glasses suit me and my face?

Have you measured your face and determined your shape? Then you will find the perfect frame now!

Which glasses shape for an oval face?

Anyone with an oval face is lucky. The proportions are balanced and harmonious, so that everything suits you. They have these properties:

They are about twice as long as they are wide. Oval face shapes have more pronounced cheeks than forehead and chin. So this area is the widest point. The lower half of the face is slightly longer than the upper half.

Which glasses suit me?

The glasses for an oval face should not have a frame that is too narrow. Oval faces tend to be elongated, and narrow frames make them look even longer. Otherwise, all frames are possible, regardless of the shape (rectangular, square, round, cat-eye, etc.). So it’s up to you to decide which glasses you choose for an oval face. Long, narrow face: which glasses

If the face is not only oval, but also elongated, then you should visually shorten it. But which glasses suit me if I have a long face? In this case, narrow faces benefit from square lenses, with the frame ideally being wider than the cheekbones.

Equip round faces with the right frames

The round face also appears balanced due to the symmetry. In truth, however, the aim here is to stretch this curve. What shape of glasses suits a round face. With the round face

the distance between the cheekbones is about the same as the width of the forehead. there are no rough edges, the lines are soft. the length corresponds approximately to the width of the face. It looks shorter than the oval one. often also have full cheeks.

Which glasses suit a round face?

A round face needs glasses that stretch it optically. The goal is to make it appear narrower. Under no circumstances should you choose round lenses for glasses for a round face, which even emphasize the roundness of the face. Instead, angular (geometrically shaped) models are advantageous. Narrow (and dark) frames are good, small frames are not. Rimless glasses models can make the face appear longer.

Heart shaped face: how the accessory should look like

The proportions of heart-shaped faces are similar to those of oval faces. Because of this, even with this shape, you can wear almost anything, with each shape having a different effect depending on what you want. The heart shape is characterized by

a broad forehead and a large distance between the cheekbones. The face gradually narrows towards the chin. The chin is pointed.

Which glasses shape suit me?

If you want to compensate for the curves and give the face a certain contour with the glasses, choose an angular shape for the frame. On the other hand, you flatter the natural proportions if you choose glasses with a round or oval shape. They have the effect of balancing the proportions. Delicate glasses frames can soften the sharp contours of the face. In any case, distract from the pronounced forehead. For this purpose, it must not be too conspicuous in terms of color and frame thickness, or in other words: go for lighter colors. Or how about something more extravagant like the cat eye glasses? But then definitely with a filigree frame!

Which glasses suit me if I have a square face?

The distinctive facial features of the square face have to be balanced. With the shape of glasses for a square face, you should not make the mistake of reinforcing them. For angular faces is typical

the cheeks are about as wide as the forehead. This makes the sides of the face appear straight. Due to the pronounced jaw, the chin area, i.e. the lower half of the face, also looks similar. The face looks masculine due to the distinctive features.

Which glasses suit me?

It is important to soften the hard facial features. This works best with rounded lenses, e.g. B. the panto glasses. The glasses for a square face for women and men are therefore best round or oval. If it should be something more interesting, the popular aviator glasses are ideal. Well suited and even more extravagant are cat-eye glasses or lenses/frames that are curved in some other way. Square lenses are only suitable if you want to make your face look more severe and distinctive.

Notice: Angular faces can also be very elongated. Look above under oval and narrow faces if that applies to you.

What kind of glasses suit me and my skin type?

So now you know which shape of glasses fits. All that remains is to find the right color. And this is influenced by your type, which includes skin tone, hair color, and eye color. There is the spring type, the summer type, the autumn type and the winter type. They all have different skin tones and undertones that some frame colors work with and others don’t.

The bright and warm spring type

Warm skin tone with pink undertones Light and/or warm hair colors such as auburn, honey blonde, golden blonde (possibly with reddish undertones) Blue, green or light brown (amber) eyes

How do I find the right glasses as a spring type?

The spring type has a friendly aura that should be emphasized with glasses. Avoid dark colors, especially black. Instead, colorful nuances are suitable, which can be both bright and subtle – depending on what you personally prefer. Choose strong colors with a stronger frame, but according to the shape of the face.

Coral, Apricot, Salmon, May Green, Cream White, Gold (with filigree setting), Beige, Orange, Brown Green, Mustard Yellow

The summer type wears these colors best

Fair skin with pink undertones; can be warm or cool Ash or medium brown hair Blue, blue-gray, grey-green, or hazel eyes

Which glasses suit me as a summer type?

Opaque colours, but in delicate tones and filigree frames Blue undertone is possible No brown, no black

Metallic (e.g. silver), shades of blue, pastel colors

For the cool summer type: Bordeaux, old rose, dusty blue, lilac

What type of glasses am I as an autumn type?

golden undertone in the skin brown, red (copper) or golden blonde hair brown or green eyes

Which glasses frames and which colors:

Typical autumn colors from nature are best suited: brown and honey-colored nuances as well as colors of the leaves and earth For fair skin (freckles) choose delicate frames For dark and/or tanned skin, thick frames, preferably in a darker color round lenses are preferable to square lenses extravagant and Wooden glasses are ideal for the courageous

Moss and olive green, yellow, brick red, rust brown, etc.

Finding the right glasses as a winter type

Skin with cool undertones, sometimes olive-toned Black, dark brown, or platinum hair Brown or blue eyes Often very prominent eyebrows

Which glasses suit me?

Pretty much anything is possible due to the cool complexion. With monochromatic models, it can be bold and striking, best from the cool color palette. Winter types can also easily wear patterned frames or combinations of two colors. If the eyebrows are dominant, the contour of the glasses must be chosen correctly. How should glasses fit with prominent eyebrows? Follow the curve of the eyebrows. The glasses frame should have the same swing.

Black, white, silver, rich green, clear grey, navy blue, bold pink, two color combos or patterns

Has the thought buzzed in your head so far: “I don’t have any glasses”? Then our guide will hopefully convince you of the opposite, because it is very likely that you just haven’t found the right model for your type because you didn’t know what to look out for. So believe us when we say: once you determine your face shape and color type, you will find the perfect frame shape and color!

Note: The optician usually also offers glasses advice for face shape and colour. If you are not sure despite our guide, you can visit your trusted optician.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

