With the start of school just around the corner, Zoom is rolling out numerous feature updates in the fall! The latest features announced this month will make the meeting experience smoother, improve interactivity among attendees, and optimize the user experience. This product update includes enhanced subtitles for online meeting and seminar languages, updated Zoom whiteboards, a streamlined Zoom Events experience, and more than 30 improvements to the Zoom Contact Center to dramatically increase user engagement.

Zoom One combines Zoom Chat with Zoom Chat rooms, Zoom Phone, whiteboards, meetings and other Zoom products to provide businesses with an integrated solution to smoothly conduct more collaborative projects.

Zoom Chat External User Notification

Zoom Chat has added an external user notification function to prevent users from accidentally sharing internal important information or data. This notification will appear above the message box in one-to-one chat rooms, groups, and chat rooms that contain external users.

Zoom meetings will support more subtitle language options and automatic subtitles

Zoom Instant Auto Captioning automatically provides captions in a Zoom meeting or webinar based on the language of the presenter. All free and paid Zoom accounts, except for Zoom for Government users, have access to instant auto-captioning in 12 languages, which was previously limited to select Zoom One accounts.

Automatic subtitles support the following languages: Simplified Chinese (beta), Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese (beta), Korean (beta)、Portuguese, Russian, Spanish、Ukrainian

Users can turn on instant auto-captioning in the Zoom website and select the desired language.

In addition, as long as the meeting host turns on the real-time automatic captioning function in the settings, the function will be automatically turned on and applied to the screen of all participants. Zoom is still optimizing auto-enable features, including a unified caption button in all meetings where captions are available. To learn more about Zoom’s real-time auto-captioning, please visit this website. Zoom has also released additional subtitle translation for paid Zoom accounts. Learn how to use this feature to bridge language barriers and connect with others.

Up to 25 custom interpretation languages

Users can enable language interpretation in Pro, Business and Enterprise accounts, which provides 9 standard languages, and also adds the option of custom languages.Allow up to 25 custom languages ​​when users schedule a meeting or webinar

Interpretation. This feature only works when “Enable language interpretation by default” is enabled.

Use voice broadcasts in breakout rooms

Meeting hosts can now use voice to broadcast to all Breakout Rooms, allowing the meeting host to deliver important messages or reminders to all attendees at once without having to enter each room individually.

Provide a business card for the meeting host

If users want to know more about the meeting host or get in touch with the other party before booking a meeting, they can browse the upcoming meeting in the “Home” or “Meetings” option of the Zoom PC version, and connect the Move the cursor over the host’s name to view contact details. Users can contact the host through the “Chat” option next to the host’s name, or have a conversation via video, call, or text message. If the host is not in the user’s contact list, the user can also choose to add them to the list.

Zoom Whiteboard

Zoom provides users with a Zoom Whiteboard to help users actually present ideas, and the latest update allows other attendees to join the conversation to further enhance collaboration.

Full support for language localization

International teams can now choose to use Zoom Whiteboard’s out-of-meeting and personal interface in their own language, simply by

Select the desired language on your Zoom personal page and the options will sync to the Zoom whiteboard.

Patterns and Layers Shortcut Menu

Users can copy, paste, comment and adjust the pattern layer on the Zoom whiteboard through the shortcut menu, such as moving the pattern to the top or bottom layer, just right-click on the pattern to see the shortcut menu.

Hide idle cursors

To avoid screen clutter in whiteboard meetings, all idle collaboration cursors among participants will be hidden when stationary, and users can also choose whether to view each collaborator’s cursor while browsing the whiteboard.

Authorize access to chat notifications

If the user’s whiteboard collaborators use other chat solutions, the user can share the whiteboard notification to Microsoft Teams and Slack through “Authorized Access”, so that the whiteboard owner can quickly authorize and set permissions for the requester.

Zoom Call Center

Streamline administrative processes and create new opportunities to improve employee and customer experiences with new capabilities in Zoom Contact Center.

Simplified video record management

Call center administrators can manage all records in the control center, simplifying the process of managing video records. Administrators can now select and delete multiple video clips at once, freeing up storage space and ensuring compliance with company specifications and video retention policies.

Upgrade data analysis function

Through the upgraded analysis and reporting functions, call center administrators can better understand the operational status, including:

The new waterfall chart shows the latest analysis data in real time

Set KPI thresholds to alert managers and supervisors that customer service is approaching low satisfaction

In addition to the real-time analysis chart, the historical analysis chart also provides omni-channel overview browsing, so that the usage of each channel can be seen at a glance.

Integrate third-party chatbots

The Zoom call center integrates Google Dialogflow and Amazon Lex chatbots, and users can use their preferred chatbots to provide customers with more diverse and convenient services.

Strengthen the chat function of the customer service center

Zoom call center staff can escalate message chats to video calls, preview and user chat history before the conversation, and share files during message chats and video calls.

Zoom Events

Users can analyze the performance of the event during and after the event with the new function of Zoom Event.

Event hosts will be assigned additional roles

To ensure more flexibility for users when hosting and managing events, event hosts can now be assigned additional roles, such as designating the event host as a speaker.

Device test function

Attendees can test the device on Zoom Events to ensure a smooth video experience. Testing can be automated in the event details and lobby pages, letting attendees know if their equipment and systems meet their needs, and providing recommended ways to optimize the experience.

Export scheduled events to personal calendar

When attendees book a specific event itinerary and export to the selected calendar using an ICS file, instead of exporting the entire event, the specified event period can be exported to a personal calendar.

Custom event registration date

Hosts can customize the event registration end date and time outside of the event date and time, allowing the host to keep the event open so attendees can review the event video playback after the event is over.

Integrate Zoom Events and Pardot

Zoom Events organizers can instantly sync event-level attendance data to designated Pardot listings for insight into event performance and audience feedback, and organize all Zoom Events registrations and custom on-site data to Pardot.