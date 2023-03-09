0.536 seconds!Students from Tsinghua University took pictures of the Chinese space station’s crescent moon and shocked: Netizens praised China Aerospace

How shocking is the Chinese space station Lingyue! At 1:16:6 on March 7th, Beijing time, students of Tsinghua University recorded a rare picture of the Chinese space station’s moon transiting for 0.48 seconds in the school’s Xida playground, and the time of the space station’s transiting moon was only 0.536 seconds.

Due to the extremely fast speed of the space station, the transit time of the moon is less than 1 second, that is, it flies past the front of the moon in the blink of an eye. If you want to catch it, you need to be very familiar with the operation of the space station and also need extremely high shooting skills .

In fact, before this, an American astronomy enthusiast and photographer, Rami Ammoun, took pictures of the Chinese space station’s crescent moon. The pictures are beautiful and shocking.

The transit of the moon and the sun of the space station occurs every day, but the positions visible on the ground are different. The Student Astronomy Association of Tsinghua University had tried to photograph the transit of the sun before, but the effect was not satisfactory. According to the orbit information of the space station, it was predicted that in the early morning of March 7, the transit moon of the space station could be seen on the playground of the West University of Tsinghua University. In order to make up for the previous regret, several Together with my classmates, I tried to shoot again,

After seeing this scene, many netizens said that it was so cool and romantic, and it was amazing to have love in their hearts. They praised China Aerospace, as well as romance and love.