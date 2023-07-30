$100,000 Powerball Prize Awarded in Puerto Rico

$100,000 Powerball Prize Won in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico celebrated a lucky win last Wednesday as a $100,000 prize from the Powerball draw was claimed. The winning ticket holder is yet to come forward and claim their newfound fortune.

The Electronic Lottery has revealed that the winning numbers in the draw were 3-6-40-48-60, with the red Skittle displaying the number 14. This winning combination secured the six-figure prize for a lucky resident of Puerto Rico.

The winner has the option to receive either a lump sum payment of $558.1 million before taxes or $1.080 million paid in annual installments. This decision will surely have a significant impact on the winner’s financial future.

In addition to the Powerball draw, the Double Play draw also saw a lucky winner. The winning numbers in this draw were 31-43-51-69-60, with the red Skittle displaying the number 13. The Electronic Lottery announced that the winning ticket worth $175,000 was sold at Los Filtros Supermax through automatic play.

The Electronic Lottery took to social media to make these announcements. They also shared their excitement about another winning ticket from the Loto Cash draw, with a prize of $175,000. The winner of this draw is yet to be identified.

Powerball draws are held three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. This popular lottery game continues to captivate players with the chance of winning life-changing sums of money.

The Electronic Lottery encourages all players to check their tickets meticulously and claim their prizes as soon as possible. With multiple winners in recent days, it seems the luck of the Powerball draw has arrived in Puerto Rico.

The anticipation is now building to see who the fortunate winner of the $100,000 prize will be. As the excitement grows within the community, all eyes are on Puerto Rico, awaiting news of the lucky ticket holder’s revelation.