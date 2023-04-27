11-year-old boy hit and killed in Monza – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONZA, APRIL 27 – An 11-year-old boy of Chinese nationality died this afternoon after being run over by a car in Monza. Transported by helicopter to San Gerardo, despite the doctors’ attempts, he didn’t make it.



The dynamics of the accident are being examined, the child was perhaps on his way home from school, to be ascertained whether he was alone or accompanied by someone. Driving the mini that hit him was a 55-year-old woman, a resident of Brugherio (Monza), who underwent all the usual medical tests. She risks being charged with vehicular homicide. She investigates the local police. (HANDLE).

