Source title: 2 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection in Haidian District, Beijing are all quarantine observers

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, October 20. According to news from Beijing Haidian, from 0:00 to 24:00 on October 19, 3 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection were added in Haidian District (all reported yesterday). From 0:00 to 15:00 on October 20, 2 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection were added. The above infected persons are all quarantine observation personnel and have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment. The relevant information is hereby notified as follows:

Infected person 1, currently living in Unit 1, Building 18, No. 12, Zhongguancun South Street, Haidian District, is a family member of the case reported by our district on October 19, and was transferred to a centralized isolation point as a close contact of a confirmed case on October 19. The nucleic acid test result on October 19 was positive.

Infected person 2, currently residing in Unit 6, Building 7, No. 8, Zhongguancun South Street, Haidian District, is a family member of the case reported in our district on October 18, and was transferred to a centralized isolation point as a close contact of a confirmed case on October 18 , The nucleic acid test result on October 20 was positive.

Once again, I remind the general public to continue to fulfill their personal responsibilities, enhance their awareness of protection, and strictly abide by scientific norms, such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating frequently, not gathering, not gathering, and maintaining a safe social distance and other normal prevention and control measures.