211 The average salary of a master of arts is 5,500, leading to controversy: Is liberal arts students transcoding a trend or are science popular?

Recently, Shanghai held multiple offline job fairs for college graduates. 211 University master of arts blogger “Serious Xiami” is about to graduate in June this year. I prepared 5 resumes, but the last one was not sent out.

Difficulty in finding employment in liberal arts is no longer a new topic. According to Zhaopin.com, the employment signing rate of humanities graduates in 2022 is only 12.4%, which is far lower than the employment signing rate of science students.

also,The “2022 Employment Report for Chinese College Students” released by Mycos Research Institute is in the list of the highest income within half a year after graduation, and the majors covered are basically popular science majors such as information security, software engineering, network engineering, and so on.

my country’s postgraduate enrollment has increased from 538,200 in 2010 to 1,106,600 in 2020. However, the increase in enrollment is mainly in mathematics, physics, biology, artificial intelligence, and other science and engineering subjects.

On the other hand, there is a phenomenon of “more monks and less meat” in the liberal arts. There is a saying among the graduate students that “one person can improve his grades by working hard, and a group of people can improve the national line.

