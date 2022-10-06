4 cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were found in Changsha City

Infected 1: Zhu Moumou, female, 22 years old, took flight CZ3468 from other provinces and arrived at Changsha Huanghua Airport on October 3. After landing, she was transferred in a closed-loop and centralized isolation as a high-risk adult. On October 5, the initial screening was positive in the routine nucleic acid test in centralized isolation, and the positive was confirmed by review, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

Infected 2: Cao Moumou, male, 66 years old, took flight CZ3468 from other provinces and arrived at Changsha Huanghua Airport on October 3. After landing, he was transferred in a closed-loop as a high-risk adult and isolated in a centralized manner. On October 5, the initial screening was positive in the routine nucleic acid test in centralized isolation, and the positive was confirmed by review, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

Infected 3: Liu Moulian, female, 50 years old, took the Z136 train from other provinces on October 2 and arrived at Changsha Railway Station on October 5. As a high-risk adult, she was transferred in a closed-loop and centralized isolation. On October 5, he was initially screened positive in a routine nucleic acid test in centralized isolation, and was confirmed positive after review. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

Infected 4: Liu Mouwen, male, 43 years old. On October 3, I took the train from other provinces to Changsha Railway Station, and the landing nucleic acid test result was negative. On October 5, it was notified as a close contact of a case with the carriage, and closed-loop transfer and centralized isolation were carried out. On October 6, the nucleic acid test was initially screened positive, and it was confirmed positive after review. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

If there is an intersection with the above-mentioned trajectory of the infected person, please be sure to report to the local epidemic prevention agency as soon as possible, and cooperate with health management work such as isolation medical isolation observation or health monitoring, nucleic acid testing, etc.

At present, a comprehensive investigation of the above-mentioned infected person’s activity trajectory and personal contact is underway, and other risk personnel are being investigated.

After preliminary investigation, the main activity trajectories of infected persons are as follows:

Infected 1 and 2 (the same trajectory)

October 3

After arriving at Changsha Huanghua Airport at 23:04 and landing, they will be transferred to a centralized isolation place after verification.

Infected 3:

October 2nd

Take the Z136 train (car No. 13) to depart at 0:00

October 5th

Arrive at Changsha Railway Station at 12:00, close-loop transfer to the centralized isolation place after verification.

Infected 4:

October 3

23:00 Arrived at Changsha Railway Station by train from other provinces, took a nucleic acid test on the ground (the result was negative), returned home (Sanzhongxing Duxin Community on Huangtuling Road), and did not go out again;

October 4

not going out at home;

October 5th

If they did not go out at home, they were then transferred to a centralized isolation place in a closed-loop manner.

At present, the epidemic situation is severe and complex, and the pressure of “foreign defense against imported imports and internal defense against rebound” continues to increase. The general public and friends who have come (returned) are asked to increase their awareness of prevention, strictly implement the requirements of “health first responsible person”, and take the initiative to fulfill their epidemic prevention obligations.

1. Strictly implement the long-term epidemic prevention requirements. Entrants from other provinces should strictly implement the epidemic prevention requirements of “reporting in advance, checking upon entry, and 2 inspections in 3 days”, and come to the resident with a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate, and conduct a landing nucleic acid test at the first entry point, and the 3rd day of the resident For nucleic acid testing again, before the nucleic acid results are released on the third day, they are not allowed to participate in gathering activities, go to crowd gathering places, or take public transportation. Cargo drivers and passengers from Xinjiang, Tibet, Ningxia and other places must abide by the epidemic prevention requirements of “advance reporting, full closed-loop, and strict protection”, and implement the full closed-loop from the entry point to the unloading point. Longer, must take the initiative to accept epidemic prevention management.

2. Take the initiative to protect yourself. In daily work and life, it is necessary to wear medical disposable masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate more, disinfect frequently, gather less, maintain social distance, take the initiative to vaccinate, and scan the “Hunan site code” when entering public places.

3. Advocate local festivals during the National Day. We encourage the general public to celebrate the National Day holiday locally and reduce cross-city travel. In principle, they do not travel to provinces, and do not go to cities with medium and high risk areas or local community transmission of the epidemic.

4. The general public should fulfill their legal obligations, When entering various public places, take the initiative to cooperate in carrying out epidemic prevention measures such as code scanning, temperature measurement, wearing masks, and nucleic acid negative certificate inspection; all types of gathering places and public places at all levels must strictly perform their main responsibilities, and supervise and promote the implementation of normalized epidemic prevention by people entering the venue. measure.

Changsha Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters Office

October 6, 2022

