4 yuan Xi won 5.25 million yuan, a family of four from Taizhou came to Hangzhou to receive the award

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-18 08:29

On November 15, Mr. Li from Taizhou, the winner of the 2022130th phase of Shuangseqiu, came to the Provincial Welfare Lottery Center and redeemed a bonus of 5.25 million yuan. The family of four enjoyed themselves happily. The children are only three or four years old. They don’t know what happened yet, but the couple couldn’t hide their joy.

Mr. Li has bought lottery tickets for many years, and he has a special liking for “two-color ball”. , I only won a small prize of five yuan and ten yuan before, but I didn’t expect to win the first prize this time when I bought a double-color ball for 4 yuan.

Mr. Li said: “I didn’t know I won the lottery until noon the next day. I brought my family to Hangzhou from Taizhou that day, but I missed the time for claiming the prize, so I stayed in Hangzhou for one night. I came here early this morning.” Speaking of the winning experience this time, Mr. Li said that he didn’t read the lottery information this time, and someone joked that he had won the lottery, so he went to ask the boss of the betting shop for the lottery number, but he didn’t expect that he had won the lottery!

Mr. Li is a native of Taizhou. When talking about the plan for the money, he said that in addition to purchasing some daily necessities, he said that the bulk should be saved first for emergencies.

Shuangseqiu’s 1.2 billion prizes are in full swing, and Zhejiang has continued to have good luck! On November 13th, Shuangseqiu lottery, national blowout 50 bet first prize, single bet bonus 5.22 million yuan, 6 bets won in Zhejiang, 2 bets each in Hangzhou and Ningbo, 1 bet in Huzhou and Taizhou each.