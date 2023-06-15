Home » 6.2 magnitude earthquake is recorded in the Philippines – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
6.2 magnitude earthquake is recorded in the Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shook the Philippines on Thursday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which located the epicenter of the earthquake in front of the municipality of Calatagan, a hundred kilometers from the capital Manila.

The earthquake occurred around 10:00 local time with an epicenter around 100 kilometers from Manila and a depth of 124 km.

Calatagan Police Chief Emil Mendoza said police station workers ran outside in the face of the tremor, which was also felt in densely populated areas such as Manila.

The head of the Catalagan disaster management agency, Roland Torres, said the shaking lasted between 30 seconds and a minute.

In the capital, the inhabitants rushed into the street when they noticed the tremor.

