Brosso

An excursion in company ended with the call to 112 and a visit to the hospital in Ivrea. This is what happened on Monday 31 October to SG, a 61-year-old resident of Montalto Dora, while walking down the path of the Quarries that leads from Brosso to Calea. With him his wife and two friends.

At around 2.30 pm, the man slipped, causing a suspected fracture of his ankle. At that point the excursion companions called the operations center of 112, then four technicians from the Ivrea Alpine Rescue station went to the scene of the accident. After being stabilized, the 61-year-old was transported on a stretcher through the paths to the provincial road, where an ambulance was waiting for him, ready to take him to the hospital in Ivrea.