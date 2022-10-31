Home News 61-year-old hiker from Montalto falls and ends up in hospital
News

61-year-old hiker from Montalto falls and ends up in hospital

by admin
61-year-old hiker from Montalto falls and ends up in hospital

Brosso

An excursion in company ended with the call to 112 and a visit to the hospital in Ivrea. This is what happened on Monday 31 October to SG, a 61-year-old resident of Montalto Dora, while walking down the path of the Quarries that leads from Brosso to Calea. With him his wife and two friends.

At around 2.30 pm, the man slipped, causing a suspected fracture of his ankle. At that point the excursion companions called the operations center of 112, then four technicians from the Ivrea Alpine Rescue station went to the scene of the accident. After being stabilized, the 61-year-old was transported on a stretcher through the paths to the provincial road, where an ambulance was waiting for him, ready to take him to the hospital in Ivrea.

See also  Fire in Longarone, the houses of Fortogna guarded by the fire brigade

You may also like

The number of newly infected people in Guangzhou...

The Mef: on Ita the exclusivity with Certares...

Galeazzo Bignami Deputy Minister of Infrastructure: still controversy...

Vazzola: farewell to Carlo Milanese, killed by cancer...

Rider died in Florence, the driver who hit...

Father and daughter take an old path and...

Great Dane, fire in the disused building: child’s...

Here is the list of undersecretaries: Sgarbi alla...

Sensitive moment!As soon as Wang Yi left, Xi...

The Halloween Witches Who Cursed Wall Street –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy