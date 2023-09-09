A bigger apartment, a stronger voice at the meeting. An hour of standing for fast driving. Parental care, not vacation

SaS presented the final form of its program on Saturday. The party already had several program conferences and some plans are known, we selected interesting or potentially controversial ideas from the final version of the program. The goal is not to present in detail the entire electoral program with which SaS is going to the elections.

Even at the beginning of the campaign, Richard Sulík said that they wanted to win the elections, but currently SaS is on the verge of electability in several polls. In the last survey of the agency Focus from August, they had 6.1 percent. In the Ipsos election model, they had 5.7 percent last month. The agency AKO measures them the highest (6.6 percent in August).

The booklet with the program has 260 pages and presents it in fifteen areas. Economic topics are most prominently represented, but the party also wants to promote, for example, registered partnerships for same-sex couples or taxation of cars according to the ecological footprint.

SaS also proposes the privatization of the state railway carrier Cargo or the abolition of the Slovak Land Fund. According to them, this represents a large unclear and non-transparent state apparatus with many cases.

For example, they want to promote the gradual cancellation of all types of subsidies in agriculture, throughout the Union. According to them, subsidies distort the business environment.

Before the elections in 2020, SaS promised to cancel concessionaire fees in its program, which it succeeded in doing. Now he wants to ensure in the constitutional law that public media receive 0.17 percent of GDP annually.

Chairman Richard Sulík from SaS promises that thanks to measures from their program, they will be able to increase the average wage from 1,400 euros to almost 1,900 euros at the end of the election period. “If SaS will be in the government and we will be able to implement our measures, it is realistic,” said Sulík.

1. Flat tax of 19%

SaS promises in the program a return to a flat tax at the level of 19 percent with a minimum of exceptions. Among other things, according to SaS, it should significantly facilitate business.

The party also repeats its proposal from three years ago – it is in favor of canceling the ban on sales during holidays. It has been valid since 2017 and covers 12 days a year.

In the program, SaS rejects an increase in the overall tax burden, but admits that it would support a change in the so-called tax mix. It means that some taxes can be increased, but only with the condition that the overall tax burden will be lower.

The party also proposes a reduction in the minimum levies for self-employed people. “Each self-employed person will pay contributions from his actual income after deduction of flat-rate or actual expenses,” he writes in the SaS program.

2. Speeding fine? Standing for an hour

SaS also deals with road traffic rules, which it wants to change in several ways. For example, he proposes a new form of punishment for speeding. SaS would introduce the possibility that the driver will not receive a fine, but will have to stop the car and

