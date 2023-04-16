A hitman attack leaves two dead and one wounded Malambo Atlántico

A new act of blood was recorded in the city of Malambo, in the municipality of Barranquilla, where three men were shot to death by hitmen while they were near the commercial headquarters of the Billares De La Hoz company, in the El Concorde urbanization of the city. .

According to information, the three men were on Calle 20 with Carrera 26, near Isolina Majul Park, when two men on motorcycles pounced and shot him blindly without saying a word. The three were left on the ground with the help of those present and taken to Campbell’s clinic in Malambo, the subjects fled the scene.

The doctors who treated the wounded said that two of them had arrived with no signs of life and one was still receiving medical attention.

One of the dead was identified as José Gabriel Naranjo Arias, known as “Lagar”, without further information. The second person killed has not yet been identified by authorities, the injured man identified himself as Jair Castro Gutiérrez, retired police officer y according to the authorities presented two minutes judicial for homicide and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The bodies of the deceased They were transferred to the offices of the Barranquilla Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, while the wounded man remains at the Campbell Clinic in Malambo.

Authorities are investigating the cell phones in the case, which has exacerbated a wave of murders in Barranquilla and its periphery.