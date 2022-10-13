News A logistic hub in Scarmagno First green light from the Municipality by admin October 13, 2022 October 13, 2022 All municipalitiesAglièAlbiano d’IvreaAlice SuperiorAndrateArnadAzeglioBairoBanchetteBardBaron CanaveseBollengoBorgofranco d’IvreaBorgomasinoBosconeroBrandizzoBrossoBruceBuroloBusanoCalusoCandia CanavesecaravinCaremaCascinette d’IvreaCastagneto PoCastellamonteCeresole RealeChaillantChampdeprazChampolucChamporcherChatillonChiaveranoChiesanuovaChivassoCintanoColleretto CastelnuovoColleretto GiacosaCossano CanavesePuppyCuorgnèDonnasDrusaccoFelettoFiorano CanaveseFoglizzoFontalnemoreCanavese ovenGabyGressoney-Saint-JeanIssiglioVery much soIssogneIvreaLessololocanaLoranzeLugnaccoLusiglièSweater MazzèMeuglianoMontalengheMontalto DoraMontanaroNoscaOglianicoOrio CanaveseOzegnaCanavese PalaceparellaCanavese peacockPeccoPerlozPiveroneJust BosePont CanavesePont Saint MartinPrascorsanoQuagliuzzoQuassoloQuincinettoRivarolo CanaveseIt is bitterRocca CanaveseRondissoneRueglioSt. VincentIn secrecySalerano CanaveseSamoneSan Benigno CanaveseSan Giorgio CanaveseSan GiustoScarmagnoSeventh RottaroSettimo VittoneShootweirdoStrambinoTavagnascoTorre CanaveseIn TrauseGlassesDress upVico CanaveseglassVillareggiaVischevistrorioVolpiano Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also 28 new confirmed cases in 31 provinces, including 1 local case 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Rami al poison: “Inzaghi made his friends play, unfortunate to find him” next post I want a sixth of a bra “ You may also like Public play, protection of legality and health, the... October 13, 2022 Dizziness of history – Ida Dominijanni October 13, 2022 Looking down at the earth from space, the... October 13, 2022 The United States lowers the age of the... October 13, 2022 Guido Crosetto to Silvio Berlusconi: “Have you found... October 13, 2022 National Center for Disease Control and Prevention: The... October 13, 2022 Murder of Fiera, Treviso commissioner De Bernardin: “Immediate... October 13, 2022 National Center for Disease Control and Prevention: The... October 13, 2022 Covid Italy, the bulletin of October 13: 45,705... October 13, 2022 Announcement on the portal website of the Baoji... October 13, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.