After an accident, Autobahn 17 in the direction of Prague between Dresden-Gorbitz and Dresden-Südvorstadt is completely closed. As the Dresden police department announced, several vehicles collided in the Altfranken motorway tunnel. Four people were slightly injured, as the fire department announced on Twitter. Two men and two women were taken to hospitals in an ambulance. According to information from the MDR traffic center, traffic is backed up up to the Dresden-West triangle.

