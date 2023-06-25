Home » Abandoned in the box: Rabbits end up in the Bottrop animal shelter
News

Abandoned in the box: Rabbits end up in the Bottrop animal shelter

by admin
Abandoned in the box: Rabbits end up in the Bottrop animal shelter

Bottrop. A walker found two abandoned ram rabbits in a wooded area. Because they are sick, they need a special home.

Abandoned in a box in a forest in Feldhausen: A walker discovered two male ram rabbits at the end of March and brought them to the Bottrop animal shelter.

Animal lovers have given the rabbits the names Red and Blue, based on the color of their eyes. They are very nice animals. Red is quite curious, Blue a bit shy at first, he makes contact cautiously at first. Unfortunately, according to the animal friends, it has both been discovered that they both suffer from Encephalitozoon Cuniculi, one of the most common causes of neurological diseases in rabbits – also known as Wryneck or Stargazer disease.

“Blue” is the name of the second ram rabbit waiting for new owners in the Bottrop animal shelter.

Photo: Tierfreunde Bottrop

Tierfreunde Bottrop: Rabbits must be housed separately

Red’s illness is still easily noticeable, Blue not. The bucks have now been neutered. But because the two don’t get along at all, the animal lovers are looking for a separate new home for them with rabbit friends whose animals are also attached to E. c. are ill.

The Bottrop animal shelter at Wilhelm-Tell-Straße 65 is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The shelter is closed to visitors on Thursdays, Sundays, public holidays and mornings. Information: 02041 9 38 48, tierheim-bottrop.de

Also read these reports from Bottrop:

Knowing what’s happening in Bottrop every day: Here for free WAZ-Bottrop-Sign up for newsletter!

More articles from this category can be found here: Bottrop

You may also like

Culture festival: More than 200,000 visitors expected at...

Angie is the queen of the Asogan of...

Pre-candidates for the Mayor’s Office of Cali got...

RTL brings cult show back after cancellation –...

Crash left a deceased – breaking latest news

Capturing images – The Journal

innovative and talented young people are a strong...

More than 200 entrepreneurs participate in FestiArte ‘Handmade...

Thuringia: why a village church should be sold

DRC: 12 people sentenced to death for terrorism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy