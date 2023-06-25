Abandoned in the box: Rabbits end up in the Bottrop animal shelter

Bottrop. A walker found two abandoned ram rabbits in a wooded area. Because they are sick, they need a special home.

Abandoned in a box in a forest in Feldhausen: A walker discovered two male ram rabbits at the end of March and brought them to the Bottrop animal shelter.

Animal lovers have given the rabbits the names Red and Blue, based on the color of their eyes. They are very nice animals. Red is quite curious, Blue a bit shy at first, he makes contact cautiously at first. Unfortunately, according to the animal friends, it has both been discovered that they both suffer from Encephalitozoon Cuniculi, one of the most common causes of neurological diseases in rabbits – also known as Wryneck or Stargazer disease.

“Blue” is the name of the second ram rabbit waiting for new owners in the Bottrop animal shelter.

Photo: Tierfreunde Bottrop

Tierfreunde Bottrop: Rabbits must be housed separately

Red’s illness is still easily noticeable, Blue not. The bucks have now been neutered. But because the two don’t get along at all, the animal lovers are looking for a separate new home for them with rabbit friends whose animals are also attached to E. c. are ill.

The Bottrop animal shelter at Wilhelm-Tell-Straße 65 is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The shelter is closed to visitors on Thursdays, Sundays, public holidays and mornings. Information: 02041 9 38 48, tierheim-bottrop.de

Also read these reports from Bottrop:

Knowing what’s happening in Bottrop every day: Here for free WAZ-Bottrop-Sign up for newsletter!

More articles from this category can be found here: Bottrop