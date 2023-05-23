About security systems in Dosquebradas

In order to effectively cover the areas that require more attention from the authorities, the local administration of the Industrial Municipality is working on reinforcing community alarms with 60 more than will be delivered in a few days and cameras. surveillance, as has been announced on various occasions.

Regarding the community alarm system, it was learned from Mayor Diego Ramos that they are considered a valuable tool to alert the authorities, but that in some communities they have been used to celebrate goals during matches. “We have found that during an important game, a false positive is given to the same neighbors and when they go out to see what happened, they realize that it is for another reason. So I do ask everyone who has these alarms or panic buttons to really use it when the criminal or the stranger who does not belong to the population arrives”.

“In the rural area we do not have security cameras and many of the owners of special coffees or private homes have installed private cameras, but within the entire process that we have for new cameras we took into account Las Marcadas and Alto del Knot”, said Diego Ramos.

There are neighborhoods in which they request these alarms from the mayor’s office, due to the good results they have produced, but the local president says that he does not deliver them in some sectors, for the reason that they already have cameras installed.

surveillance cameras

The mayor’s office also reported that for several months they have been working on completing the surveillance camera system for the critical points of this municipality and that it is monitored from the Police Station. At the moment there are 40 cameras, but the mayor announced that they already have a joint bag with the Government for $1,390 million that will allow them to get 80 more cameras that have a cost of $3,000 million, but the remaining amount is assumed by the national government. The company that has been commissioned by the Ramos administration to execute this contract is Concecom.

Cipher

80 community alarms are already installed in neighborhoods and rural areas.