A 26-year-old from Montebelluna lost his life after an accident on the Migliaretto motocross track in Mantua. The Città di Mantova circuit today hosted the last race of the season, the north east regional championship. During his run, the rider lost control of the bike on a hill and flew off the track crashing into a tree.

Rescue was immediate, a helicopter also arrived from Brescia but the severity of the injuries sustained by the 26-year-old made it essential to transfer him to the Mantua hospital as quickly as possible. The man died in Poma a couple of hours after the rescue.