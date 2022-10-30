Home News Accident on the motocross track: 26 year old from Montebelluna dies
News

Accident on the motocross track: 26 year old from Montebelluna dies

by admin
Accident on the motocross track: 26 year old from Montebelluna dies

A 26-year-old from Montebelluna lost his life after an accident on the Migliaretto motocross track in Mantua. The Città di Mantova circuit today hosted the last race of the season, the north east regional championship. During his run, the rider lost control of the bike on a hill and flew off the track crashing into a tree.

Rescue was immediate, a helicopter also arrived from Brescia but the severity of the injuries sustained by the 26-year-old made it essential to transfer him to the Mantua hospital as quickly as possible. The man died in Poma a couple of hours after the rescue.

See also  Again scams to the elderly: he asks for money to be handed over to the notary for the damage caused by an accident

You may also like

Belluno, “We do not pay for the crisis”,...

Inner Mongolia University students on the “death train”...

The return of Fini on TV: “The PDL...

Chen Jining and Li Ganjie’s position change “Tsinghua...

Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito together in Gubbio...

Nanjing’s largest shopping mall caught fire and all...

Brawl outside a local in Udine: thirty people...

From 0 to 13:00 on October 30, Chongqing...

Belluno, Massaro: on via Vittorio Veneto we will...

Plastic and sugar tax also suspended in 2023,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy