Accused of belonging to two criminal gangs in Neiva

This woman, according to authorities, apparently would be part of the criminal gangs ‘Los Sayayines’ and ‘El Imperio’, dedicated to drug trafficking.

The judicial arrest warrant materialized on Max Duque avenue, in the south of the municipality of Neiva.

It is about a woman who was captured by the Ninth Brigade through the Huila Military Gaula in an inter-institutional work with the CTI Capture Group. She was required by justice to serve a sentence of four years and six months in prison for the crime of aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime.

This person would apparently be part of the criminal gangs Los Sayayines and El Imperio, dedicated to drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms, car theft and homicides, with a radius of criminal action in Comuna Diez in eastern Neiva.

The security and investigative agencies work in an articulated manner to ensure that those who act against the law are safe from the justice authorities.

