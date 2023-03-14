Yemenat

Muhammad Al-Lawzi

The pressure generates the explosion, so (don’t add insult to injury). The difficulty of living has accumulated and complicated, and poverty has spread in all lanes and alleys. The middle class that is dependent on work, production, and raising the standard of living has ended. Law and order have disappeared, and corruption has spread, as if it had become the rule, and everything else is the exception.

Deporting problems and crises is a title used by those concerned with consolidating the concept of the state, but unfortunately, nature has prevailed, they are unable to create climates of harmony with the poor masses, and the wealthy class has become few, controlling the necks of people and harnessing the security establishment to protect them, and suppressing every groan emanating from the needy and the needy.

We are facing accumulating suffering, as the percentage of insane people on the streets has increased, more people are sleeping on the sidewalks than before in Malayaqas, beggars are more than those who have their daily bread, and the problems of divorce, social cases in the courts, and suicide have increased due to extreme poverty, and crime and lack of conscience have increased.

We would not care if this was the result of the aggression and nothing else, and that the de facto authority is doing its best to alleviate the suffering of the citizen, and that there are those who are fighting corruption. But this is not the case. Corrupt people are more aggressive than external aggression.

Ali bin Zayed’s statement was true here: “War is a protector, and cold in cold is struck by the sword, and hot is war of tables.” In fact, by this they rob the citizen of his strength, increase life in harshness, and entrench the principle of arrogance and arrogance over the toilers, and they do not care about the poor when they have no help, and legitimate gain has become very narrow.

The newcomers to the state’s facilities have taken over the job for the family, relatives, friends, lineages, and sons of the same governorate, and the rest of the parties, in their partnership with the supporters, have turned into mere decorators and analysts for them, for injustice and exclusion, thinking that Ibn Habtoor and three beside him from the conference and two other parties are the stick that they wield It (supporters) should say the partnership, while an unusual shoveling of many employees is taking place, and they are replaced by loyalists and relatives.

And the examiner of what is happening in terms of transformations in the system of public office, finds great variables, and that one governorate accounts for leadership positions and jobs, which did not happen at any time of the emergence of states.

We see that the first row of prime ministers and a few beside them are nothing but false witnesses to a non-existent national partnership, and that the General People’s Congress is cowardly when it does not protest or speak with a little honesty, and that it has turned into a mere decoration for their boasting of money and positions, and it seems that the General People’s Congress is satisfied with silence as if He became deaf, his leadership does not talk about the suffering of the cadres of marginalization, neglect and unjustified penalties that are not based on any logic, as well as the rest of the imaginary partners.

They are analysts of occupational shoveling, and of abuse, exclusion and destruction of capabilities and competencies, while they are ignorant of the aggression and do not accept it and reject any internal complicity with it, as is the case with the corrupt who constitute an important aid to the aggression in its continued exclusion of an entire society that can fight its war at all levels and harness its energies against aggression When he finds some justice.

But what is happening is a moral and ethical corruption, a denial of the entire society and an unjustified job replacement, the absence of capabilities and competencies, a threat and a threat to those who groan into space, accusing them of hypocrisy and being with aggression, and holding them responsible for the poverty spread throughout the country.

We are sincere in our saying: (The torrent has reached its fullest), and beware of arrogance, arrogance, and turning your back on the groaning of the hungry, persisting in oppression and torturing people. You are able to alleviate their suffering with a little honesty, respect for responsibility, community coexistence, diversity in unity, and abandoning some gains for the benefit of the state and the masses, and for the benefit of the people. The forces benefiting from this happening.

By your stupid practices, you turn into enemies of yourselves first when you do not find the masses with you, and they may turn into groans filled with resentment. It has been said:

(The enemies do not report from the ignorant.. what the ignorant does from himself)

I will add a verse of poetry and say what the poet said:

(I advised them to go to the twisting curve..

They did not realize the advice until the morning of tomorrow.

And I fear for you your adventures in panic, recklessness, and neglecting others, and the deportation of crises at that time will not be a gain, and it may evaporate as the palaces, houses and capitals of those before you evaporated, and the era of Afash is far from you. Perhaps you will become more than what his ministers and staff in the state have devolved to him, and he had his presence, his vast masses, and his overwhelming power, so glory be to Him, the changer of conditions.

You are nothing more than influence, prestige, state and international recognition, but you are an ignorant people. And I fear for you that your situation will become like the blind man who warned him of a well that he might fall into, but he did not believe until he found himself falling, so he said (Yaqin Pir).

We are here not to rely on what is called legitimacy, as these are traitors, mercenaries, and mere legislators of the destruction of our country and our killing. We do not count on them and we do not care about them and we do not respect them or advise them, because they accepted humiliation and humiliation, and became dependent on aggression and became mere flies on the table of meanness. Therefore, we do not ask them for anything, and we do not say anything about them, while they receive the price of blood and destruction, belch treason, and indulge abroad with what they have earned of forbidden things. No advice will work with them, nor will their conscience awaken.

We only advised those who stayed inside the homeland and those who listen while they are martyrs

(Oh, the annihilation is upon us, help us towards the annihilation).

From the author’s Facebook wall