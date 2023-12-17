After 14 years Olimpia de Villarrica shouted champion

Leaders and players raise the champion’s cup.

The traditional Guaireño club, Olimpia de Villarrica, became local champion this afternoon by beating Deportivo Peñón in the final, by the score of 4 to 2.

The Villarrican Dean obtained the coveted title under the presidency of Mr. Raúl Vega, who months ago took the helm of the club and in his first year already took the franchised entity to the top.

With this consecration, Olimpia de Villarrica obtained a ticket to compete next year in the pre-Intermediate and thus be able to seek a place in the Intermediate category and try to go further, representing Interior football, according to what the head of the entity hinted at. , Mr. Vega, who in this way already achieved his first star as a sports leader.

