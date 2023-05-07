After the raid in NRW: why does the mafia feel so comfortable in Germany? – News

Especially in NRW the investigators should be on the trail of a widespread money laundering system in restaurants, pizzerias and cafés. Among other things, an ice cream parlor in Siegen is said to have served as a money laundering facility and shelter for the Calabrian mafia.

Stable business location with no cash limit

Die WDR – Journalist Daniela Nosari by the Italian editorial team of COSMO has been dealing with the subject of mafia and organized crime for a long time. In her opinion, there are various reasons why Germany is one of the favorite countries of the Italian mafia.

One factor for them is first of all the stable business location: “You can invest money here and be sure that the investment will pay off.” In addition, there are no restrictions on paying with cash in Germany. “There is no cash limit in Germany.” This makes it harder for investigators to trace the flow of money. In Italy there is therefore a cash limit of 5,000 euros, in France it is only 1,000 euros.

Money laundering easy, wiretapping difficult