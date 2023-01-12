On January 11, 2020, Chinese authorities announced the first death from an unknown pneumonia in Wuhan. The facts revealed later showed that the epidemic in Wuhan was out of control at that time, and the authorities still said it was “preventable and controllable”. Singing and dancing, singing and dancing, Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not mention Wuhan’s closure of the city at the Chinese New Year gathering. All those who believe that China is “preventable and controllable”, including WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, are still kept in the dark. As a result, the new crown epidemic spreads unstoppably around the world.

Three years have passed, and the number of people infected with the disease in China, which has already celebrated the decisive victory in the fight against the epidemic, has suddenly exploded. According to the data from Henan, Shanghai, Beijing, Shandong and other places, experts estimate that the number of people infected with the disease will exceed 600 million. However, as the three It is still a mystery how many Chinese people died of the new crown virus a few years ago. The authorities announced that since the authorities abandoned the zero-clearing policy on December 7, only 37 people have died of the new crown virus. The World Health Organization criticized China on January 11 for “seriously underestimating the number of deaths” and suspected that Chinese authorities did not encourage doctors to correctly report the cause of death. Even Liang Wannian, the leader of the expert group of the National Health Commission’s Epidemic Response and Disposal Work Leading Group, could only say in a prevarication tone on the same day: “For now, I don’t think it is necessary to investigate the cause of death in each case. ”

From “resolutely clearing and unwavering” to suddenly “opening the gate”, leaving the people unprepared to face the surging epidemic, many people questioned, what have the authorities done for three years? Why not prepare medicine for your own people, why not let the people have a clear understanding of the new crown virus, why “go back to before liberation overnight”? In fact, the “dynamic zeroing” commanded by Xi Jinping himself failed. Domestically produced vaccines were not very effective, resulting in a lack of immunity in the population, leading to a ferocious outbreak of the virus. However, the authorities have not yet opened up to Western vaccines, and the European Union and the United States offered to provide messenger vaccines to China, which was also rejected by the Beijing authorities.

However, the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, is still repeating the old tune of three years ago. In a commentary titled “Firmly Grasping the Strategic Initiative to Fight the Epidemic — A Three-Year Summary of Concentric Fighting the Epidemic”, there is no mention of the hundreds of millions of people in the country. People are suffering from the epidemic, and countless people have died from the reality of the new crown. They vowed to declare: “Today, the virus is weak, and we are strong.” Without mentioning the serious harm caused to society by “resolutely clearing and unshakable” and it has no effect on epidemic prevention at all, it whitewashes the sudden “opening of the gate” and “Yingyang is Yang” as Xi Jinping’s “according to the time and situation, making scientific decisions, constantly Optimizing and adjusting epidemic prevention and control measures.”

The party media ignored the reality of the overall failure of the three-year fight against the epidemic and declared: “In the past three years, we have firmly held the strategic initiative in the fight against the epidemic. We have won the defense of Wuhan, the defense of Hubei, and the defense of Shanghai. Overwhelmed by five waves of the global epidemic…” Wuhan, Hubei is the cradle of the new crown epidemic. Officials concealed the truth. Dr. Li Wenliang, the whistleblower, was “remonstrated”. The Beijing authorities acted slowly and were forced to close the city. The so-called Great Shanghai Defense War can be regarded as the “example” of Li Qiang, then secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, to implement Xi Jinping’s “resolutely clearing zero and not wavering”. %, last year’s annual economic growth was estimated at 3%. Shanghai Deji Hospital estimated on December 21 that half of the city’s 25 million population will be infected by the end of the year. A lady from Shanghai sent a video questioning on social networks. If I knew it was so futile, useless and fruitless, why block it for nothing?

The People’s Daily’s commentary also said, “General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: ‘In order to protect the safety of the people, we will do anything’.” It was reported that China was unwilling to purchase oral Pfizer special effects at a price lower than that for low- and middle-income countries. After taking the medicine, some netizens complained: “The country is strong, and I am reluctant to spend some money to buy medicine. The people are above all or below?” Another person wrote on Weibo: “I have always declared that I will save the patients at all costs, and I really paid for it. Why? And reluctant. At that time, it was very efficient to build nucleic acid shelters and install iron sheets, so how could you be so fussy about purchasing drugs that you know can suppress the virus? It’s hard to understand.”

Insisting on clearing is unwavering. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that this is for “people first and life first”. After the sudden loosening of the ties in early December without warning, he still emphasized “people first and life first”. Some netizens asked, “Three years clearing It is clear that the human body is not as good as a slave, and herd immunity has not yet been developed. Is this the supremacy of the people? Once it is released, medical resources will run out, and the funeral parlor will not be able to burn the corpse. Is this the supremacy of life?”

The spread of the epidemic and the serious opacity of information have scared the world. Many countries have decided to take necessary quarantine measures against tourists from China. In addition to taking retaliatory measures against Japan and South Korea, China is still continuing to blame. Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, defended on January 4: “If the US had not politicized the epidemic and responded responsibly like the Chinese government with the attitude of putting life first, the epidemic situation in the United States and the world may be It may not necessarily develop into what it is today.” Mao Ning’s statement is exactly the same as that of Zhao Lijian, who left the position of spokesperson, suggesting that American soldiers brought the virus to Wuhan.