Users of the Pan American route variant inaugurated this weekend by President Gustavo Petro They denounced the poor condition of said road after more than four days after its opening.

Through social networks, citizens have uploaded videos and photos in which they the cracks that have arisen are observed on said road a few days after its inauguration.

The rapid deterioration of the road has raised concern among those who must use it.

As will be remembered, said variant it was built in a record time of 45 daysto solve the problem of communication between the departments of Cauca and Nariño.

The road was built after the landslide that affected the Pan-American Highway at the height of the municipality of Rosas at the beginning of this year.

Clarification

Given the criticisms that have arisen from the bad state of the roadthe National Institute of Roads, Invías, released a statement to public opinion in which it explains the situation.

First of all, he recalled that the variant It is a provisional and emergency route that does not have the technical specifications of a definitive route.

Likewise, that the road was built to temporarily fix the displacement of cargo transportation in the south of the country.

Invías also clarified that the road, being provisional, does not have a base and subbase and was built with an asphalt mix, and It must be regularly maintained to replace it since this road has steep slopes and very long turns.

To do this maintenance, the road is closed on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The entity requested cargo carriers do not exceed the weight which is allowed by the variant.

The variant, according to the projections of the national government, must work for three months while it is brought forward construction of the final road very close to there, which will replace the section of the Panamericana that collapsed.

The variant was inaugurated last weekend by the president of Colombia, who expressed his commitment with the construction of a permanent road.

Comments