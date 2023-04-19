Home » Ali Amin Gandapur’s health deteriorated, transferred to Dubah police station after medical examination
News

Ali Amin Gandapur’s health deteriorated, transferred to Dubah police station after medical examination

by admin
Ali Amin Gandapur’s health deteriorated, transferred to Dubah police station after medical examination

Wednesday April 19, 2023, 5:01 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) Ali Amin Gandapur’s health deteriorated, he was taken to hospital, after medical examination he was taken to Dubah police station.
The arrested leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ali Amin Gandapur’s condition worsened due to which he was shifted to the hospital.
The police said that Ali Amin Gandapur had complained of unwellness.
Ali Amin Gandapur has been shifted to DHQ Hospital for medical examination.
On the other hand, hospital sources say that a cardiologist, medical specialist and neurosurgeon examined him.
SHO Police Station Sadar said that Ali Amin Gandapur was given a complete medical examination, after medical examination and test, Ali Amin was again transferred to Police Station Sadar.

See also

The alleged audio of the conversation between PT leader Ijaz Chaudhry and Chaudhry Hafeez has come to light

See also  Beijing implements "double reduction" and prohibits holiday tutoring outside school training institutions_大公网

You may also like

SpaceX rocket explodes on its first test flight

They confiscate adulterated liquor that they were going...

Nature Conservation Day: Citizens’ initiative mobilizes against GWG...

Traditional Chinese medicine spread to 196 countries and...

The National Registry assures that it will provide...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau adheres to...

Video: Here the “Starship” giant rocket explodes

Lottery brings medical brigade to San Juan Opico

Captured in Tame subject who tried to collect...

“Cheap imports are a real problem”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy