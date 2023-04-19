Ali Amin Gandapur’s health deteriorated, transferred to Dubah police station after medical examination

Wednesday April 19, 2023, 5:01 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) Ali Amin Gandapur’s health deteriorated, he was taken to hospital, after medical examination he was taken to Dubah police station.

The arrested leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ali Amin Gandapur’s condition worsened due to which he was shifted to the hospital.

The police said that Ali Amin Gandapur had complained of unwellness.

Ali Amin Gandapur has been shifted to DHQ Hospital for medical examination.

On the other hand, hospital sources say that a cardiologist, medical specialist and neurosurgeon examined him.

SHO Police Station Sadar said that Ali Amin Gandapur was given a complete medical examination, after medical examination and test, Ali Amin was again transferred to Police Station Sadar.