All-China Federation of Trade Unions: 1,035 people will receive the 2023 National May 1st Labor Medal, focusing on industrial workers – Teller Report

All-China Federation of Trade Unions: 1,035 people will receive the 2023 National May 1st Labor Medal, focusing on industrial workers

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 26 (Reporters Zhou Yuan and Fan Xi) The reporter learned from the All-China Federation of Trade Unions on the 26th that this year the All-China Federation of Trade Unions will commend 207 National May 1st Labor Certificates, 1,035 National May 1st Labor Medals, and National Worker Pioneer 1044, including 7 certificates of merit, 44 medals, and 20 pioneers, which are used to commend the winners of the National Workers’ Vocational Skills Competition and the builders of major national projects.

The person in charge of the relevant departments of the ACFTU said that this year’s commendation targets are inclined to key industries such as the modern industrial system proposed in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. 51.5% of award certificate units, 40.3% of medal individuals, and 36.4% of Pioneer collectives belong to the industries that the Party’s 20th National Congress report clearly stated as key industries. From the perspective of industry coverage, the recipients of the awards cover all 19 major industries except international organizations, with manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and postal services, construction and other related industries mostly. The selection and recognition attaches great importance to the selection of advanced models in the non-public economy. The proportions of non-public ownership in certificates, medals, and pioneers accounted for 41.5%, 37.8%, and 39%, respectively, which were 6.5, 2.8, and 4 percentage points higher than the prescribed ratios.

In terms of candidates for medals, the selection and recognition always adheres to the principle of facing the grassroots, the front line, and ordinary workers, focusing on industrial workers, and focusing on recommending new employment forms of workers and other groups. Among the medal candidates recommended by various places, there are 412 industrial workers, accounting for 41.6%; 235 other front-line workers and professional and technical personnel, accounting for 23.7%; 215 scientific and educational personnel, accounting for 21.7%. At present, migrant workers have become the main body of industrial workers. This year, a total of 167 migrant workers were commended, accounting for 16.9%, and the proportion reached a new high. The person in charge of the enterprise and the cadres at the county level are all within the control number. Candidates for medals cover 15 ethnic groups, 73 are ethnic minorities; 216 are women.

According to the person in charge, there are mainly two types of single-list awards this year. The first category is the winners of the National Staff Vocational Skills Competition, with 23 medals listed separately; For advanced collectives and individuals who have made outstanding contributions in key tasks, 7 certificates, 21 medals, and 20 Pioneer places will be listed separately.