Ambulance donated by Kpeto Cano will continue to serve the health of the most humble

Contrary to the attitude of his political opponents, Kpeto Cano, a young man from Hernández and former candidate for deputy, continues to help his community. In his social media account, he has reported that the ambulance transfer services will continue to serve those in need.

“We have traveled thousands of kilometers helping people who need an ambulance every day. We continue to help and we will continue to do so,” said Kpeto.

Let’s remember that Kpeto obtained close to 10 thousand votes in the general elections, being very close to being one of the deputies elected by Alto Paraná, demonstrating that he earned the trust and affection of a large part of the voters.

Kpeto’s attitude demonstrates his charisma with the personal and political growth of a young man who timidly appeared on the list of pre-candidates, surprising locals and strangers, winning a place in the red internal for the general elections.