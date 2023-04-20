An Estonian start-up company founded by Ukrainians secures a place at Europe’s largest search marketing conference in Great Britain

The global content marketing platform represents Estonia at the brightonSEO conference, which is one of the world‘s largest search marketing events

Tallinn, 18 April 2023 – PRNEWS.IO, Europe’s leading sponsored content platform based in Tallinn, is one of the exhibitors at the brightonSEO conference, one of the largest events for search marketers in the world. BrightonSEO takes place twice a year and brings together the best speakers in the world of SEO (Search Engine Optimization).

The conference will take place in the colorful seaside town of Brighton, UK, and the upcoming edition, which will take place on April 20 and 21, will welcome over 4,000 attendees ranging from marketers, companies, agencies and industry experts.

Estonia in the center of attention

PRNEWS.IO represents Estonia with well-known brands in the world of content marketing: Ahrefs, Mailchimp & Co, crowd content, Wix, Similar.ai, Lumar, Hostinger, China Marketing Corp and others.

“We are very happy to participate in the brightonSEO fair and present our platform together with some of the biggest names in the field. This conference gives us a great opportunity not only to communicate with marketers and companies from all over the world, but also to highlight Estonia’s innovative and thriving startup scene. By presenting our state-of-the-art technologies, we hope to put Estonia on the map as a center for digital companies and show how valuable its start-ups are contributing to the global marketing and PR landscape,” said Alexander Storozhuk, Forbes Business Council member and founder of the PRNEWS.IO platform.

Since its inception in 2010, brightonSEO has organized 26 successful events, attracting over 6,000 participants from over 100 countries. The conference is a two-day event featuring intensive lectures and training on a variety of topics, from content strategy and user experience to advanced technical SEO and e-commerce advertising.

In other words, an ideal environment where innovative and ground-breaking technologies, as well as digitally first countries like Estonia, are introduced.

“In an industry that moves so fast, we like to bring people together to develop their skills and renew their knowledge. We really appreciate companies like PRNEWS.IO sharing their ideas and expertise with brightonSEO participants,” says Kelvin Newman, founder of brightonSEO.

PRNEWS.IO showcases its global content marketing platform that makes it easy for businesses to share their news and stories with journalists, bloggers and media worldwide. The start-up’s exhibition aims to highlight what sets them apart from other PR platforms: an on-demand service content marketplace where companies can directly purchase articles in their native language format from 100,000 recognized news websites in 142 countries, with no recruitment process and no long-term commitment.

Learn more about brightonSEO: https://brightonseo.com/

About PRNEWS.IO

The startup was founded in Estonia in 2018 and has a development office in Ukraine. Today they serve more than 1000 customers in 82 countries. They operate on a service-as-a-product (SaaP) model with a mission to use big data for predictive brand communication with people through media stories. The company is also the e-Residency service provider of the digital identity and status program issued by the Estonian government.

PRNEWS.IO was named a winner of the International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards in the Marketing and PR category.

PRNEWS.IO Press contact:

Danielle Coimbra

PR Specialist

[email protected]

+372 880 1336