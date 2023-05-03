And if, after Guardians of the Galaxy, Nebula and Star-Lord become the protagonists of a rom-com?

Karen Gillan has proposed an interesting idea for Chris Pratt’s Nebula and Star-Lord: what if they become the protagonists of a romantic comedy, after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Karen Gillan he has a lot of imagination and, with great irony, he proposed an interesting development next Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in particular for Peter Quillthe character played by Chris Pratte Nebula. What if they were protagonists of some sort of rom com marvel? Karen Gillan played the Gamora’s sister since its debut in Marvel Cinematic Universebut their adventure on the big screen seems to have come to an end now, considering the exit of the scene of James Gunn. Could Nebula have a future after Vol. 3? What if she was the star of a rom com?

Guardians of the Galaxy, Karen Gillan launches the idea for a rom com Marvel

Nebula has been presented since the beginning as the adopted daughter of Thanosas well as Gamora’s sister. In order to earn the affection of her ruthless father, Nebula suffered a lot and was forced to a series of experiments that made her body a war machine. With the arrival of Vol. 3 in the hall, Nebula is confirmed to be in all respects a Guardian of the galaxy and with a brand new armgiven to her for Christmas by Rocket in the themed episode distributed on Disney+ in November 2022. A careful choice, considering that Vol. 3 will force the team to confront different threats, from the High Evolutionary ad Adam Warlock, presented as an indestructible warrior (at least according to Marvel comics). But what will become of the Guardians after this third film? Karen Gillan has an idea in mind for her Nebula and pitched a pitch for one romantic comedy.

To the microphones of Screen Rant, the actress commented on that short piece of the trailer in which Peter Quill thinks about a possible romantic aspect with Nebula, but the latter immediately crushes all his attempts. Could romance blossom between the two? “I’d actually like a Friday-style story for the two of them. Irony, witty banter and arguments,” confessed Karen Gillan. Also Pom Klementieff she participated in the interview and showed interest in her colleague’s idea, asking to be part of it. “Are you thinking of a romantic comedy? That would be so much fun! Can I be there too? I wish Mantis wore a beanie, in rom-coms it’s usually always winter or fall. Could Nebula be wearing a cute dress?” Karen Gillan has the answer ready: “Nebula could get her arm stuck in a small grate on the floor and Star-Lord would come to her rescue. She might be wearing a cocktail dress, but with her arm in full view.”

While it’s a fun proposition and launched just to get a few smiles, the Marvel universe could consider making one romantic comedy? Superheroes are not immune all’amore and they have proved it on so many occasions, from Iron Man con Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) a Captain America con Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) until Thor e Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). As well as the most recent Ant-Man and the Wasp, Doctor Strange e Wanda Maximoff. But would Nebula and Peter Quill actually have a romantic chance after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?