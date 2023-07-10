Another landing in Roccella, 48 migrants arrived – Calabria

The twenty-eighth since the beginning of the year in the Locride port of call

(ANSA) – ROCCELLA JONICA, JULY 08 – There is no sign of decreasing the landings of migrants in the port of Roccella Ionica, in the Locride, where, during this year, there have already been 28 arrivals, for a total of almost four thousand people.



The latest landing, in chronological order, took place today after the umpteenth rescue operation at sea carried out by the Roccella Ionica Coast Guard. This time there were 48 migrants, all of Afghan and Syrian nationality, intercepted offshore while traveling on board a sailboat and taken to the Locride port of call. The group includes three pregnant women and six minors.



After disembarking, the migrants were temporarily housed, at the disposal of the Prefecture of Reggio Calabria, in the tensile structure set up in the port area, now at maximum capacity. (HANDLE).



