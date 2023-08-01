assigned municipal contributions for the activities carried out last year

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL – Ass. Kusiak: “support aimed at reducing the fees charged to families to promote the reconciliation of life and work”

They will be distributed among 28 diverse after school activitiescarried out on the territory in the last school year, the contributions, for a total of 80 thousand euros, allocated by the Municipality of Ferrara to favor the reconciliation of life and work times for families. The distribution of contributions between 19 associations and committees managing the activities was approved today by the City Council on a proposal from the Department of Education and Family Policies. The disbursements, ranging between 1,937 and 3,874 euros, are intended for initiatives implemented during the 2022-2023 school year in favor of primary and lower secondary school students in the municipal area.

“The municipal administration – explains the commissioner Dorothy Kusiak – continues, also with these contributions, to support families in the difficult work of reconciling their work and care times, recognizing service managers with economic support aimed at covering part of the costs of running the activities and therefore reducing fees paid by parents. Also this year, then, we wanted to give particular value to the activities that provide inclusion paths for pupils with disabilities or with special needs and the small school realities present in the hamlets. The after-school services in the area perform an important social and educational function by offering supplementary services to those provided by schools and helping to improve the organization of family life”.

The allocation of municipal funds was made on the basis of the questions received in response to the public notice launched by the Municipality last May and addressed to associations, cooperatives and parents’ committees that managed a local after-school service or other activities in the of the right to study in the 2022/2023 school year. The various projects were then evaluated by an ad hoc Commission which awarded the scores on the basis of the requirements and criteria indicated in the notice, and aimed in particular at enhancing the paths of inclusion of children with disabilities or with special educational needs and at supporting small school activities.

Among the activities receiving the grants there are, for example, those proposed by the parent committees of the primary schools of Manzoni, Leopardi, Don Milani and Tumiati and of the primary schools of Quartesana, Cocomaro di Cona and San Martino, and of the secondary school of Cona, but also by the Fondoreno canteen management committee, by the parish of Gaibanella and by the oratory of the Holy Family.