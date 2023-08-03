At the edge of the unknown: Anish Kapoor at Palazzo Strozzi – Florence

Anish Kapoor. Untrue Unreal Courtesy Palazzo Strozzi

Firenze – While the show on the Chinese painter Yan Pei-Ming, Palazzo Strozzi announces the event for next autumn. After Olafur Eliasson, Jeff Koons, Tomas Saraceno and Marina Abramovic, from 7 October the Florentine museum will open its doors to a new contemporary star. Monumental installations, intimate environments and disturbing forms will recount Anish Kapoor’s research in dialogue with the Renaissance architecture of the building, in a journey curated by the director Arturo Galansino in close collaboration with the artist.

Historical works and recent productions are arriving, representative of the multifaceted, entropic, discordant and ephemeral nature of Kapoor’s art, which has established itself on the global scene for its unique and original language, capable of fusing together sculpture, painting and architectural forms. The rooms of Palazzo Strozzi will be transformed into concave and convex places, intact and shattered at the same time, which will stimulate visitors to question their sensory perceptions.

Anish Kapoor I Courtesy Rai Cultura

Kapoor investigates space and time, inside and outside, inviting us to explore the limits and potential of our relationship with the world around us and to reflect on seemingly obvious dualisms such as body and mind, nature and artifice. In his works empty and full spaces coexist, absorbing and reflecting surfaces, geometric and biomorphic shapes. But the distinctive feature of his work is perhaps the drive to transcend matter: pigment, stone, steel, wax and silicone – to name just a few of the materials used – are manipulated, sculpted, smoothed, saturated and treated, challenging the boundary between plasticity and immateriality. Color is another fundamental protagonist of Kapoor’s art, and it becomes an immersive phenomenon, endowed with spatial and illusory volumes at the same time.

Scheduled until February 4, 2024, Anish Kapoor. Untrue Unreal it will be an experience full of amazement and anxiety, capable of destabilizing our perceptions and leading us to the edge of the unknown.

