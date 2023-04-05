On April 1, April Fool’s Day, ASUS (2357)’s e-sports brand ROG Republic of Players announced on the official social platform that it will launch the first Windows e-sports handheld game console ASUS ROG Ally, which is expected to be the fastest in the second It will be officially launched in the second half of the season.

Prior to this, ASUS’ latest generation of e-sports mobile phone ROG Phone 7 series new products will also hold a global synchronous launch conference on April 13. It is optimistic that the revenue of the global mobile game market has reached US$150 billion, and continues to grow at a high single-digit annual growth rate. ASUS is actively expanding into the cross-platform mobile game market.

The e-sports handheld ASUS ROG Ally to be launched by ASUS has been warmed up on the North American e-commerce platform, and the registration pre-order/sale notice is open, but the price has not yet been revealed. As foreign 3C live broadcasters successively released the audio and video content of the demo machine, its specifications were also exposed, including AMD Zen 4 micro-architecture CPU and AMD RDNA 3 GPU using TSMC’s 4nm process, and can support ASUS ROG FLOW series The dedicated external graphics card Asus XG Mobile external GPU, and built-in 512GB NVMe SSD and so on.

E-sports handhelds for PC games on the market include the Chinese brand AYANEO, in addition to Steam’s own Steam Deck using Steam OS. Judging from the inertia of ASUS ROG with heavy players as the core TA, the positioning and price of ASUS ROG Ally will fall in the high-end zone.

Xu Xianyue, the co-CEO of ASUS, said frankly in a legal briefing that last year, the overall consumer electronics market demand was weak, and the global smartphone shipment momentum was revised down. branch.

Although he did not mention ASUS’s mobile phone business outlook and shipment targets for this year, he reiterated that ASUS is still looking at the development of the e-sports mobile phone market, and will continue to cultivate and accumulate shipments, especially the NPS (Net Promoter Score (Net Promoter Score) has grown rapidly to nearly 60 points, which also shows that its brand recognition or brand value is affirmed by players.

Telecom distributors expect that the new ASUS ROG Phone 7 series will still be available for pre-order on the official and major cooperative e-commerce platforms first, and may be fully launched in the middle and late second quarter. Judging from the models that have been exposed in the NCC type certification so far, there should be only two models in the ROG Phone 7 series. As for the new product line ZenFone series, it is expected to be launched in the second half of the year.

The post Attack the mobile game market! ASUS expands new gaming product line appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

