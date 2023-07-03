Australian cricket team off-spinner Nathan Lyon out of Ashes series

Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 2:45 am

Australia (Ummat News) Australian cricket team’s off-spinner Nathan Lyon is out of the Ashes series.

According to the details regarding Nathan Lyon’s exit from the series, captain Pat Cummins said that Nathan Lyon suffered a shin injury during the second Test match, Nathan batted in the second innings with a severe shin injury. Australian Cricket Team The playing XI will be without Nathan Lyon for the first time since the 101 Test match.

It should be noted that Australia has won the first two Test matches of the Ashes series. In the first Test, Australia defeated England by 2 wickets in the Birmingham Test after a sensational match, and by 43 runs in the second Test. On the fifth day of the Lord’s Test. Alex Carey had run out Jonny Bairstow in a controversial manner, the decision by the field umpire was referred to the third umpire and the third umpire declared the English batsman out. Bairstow was heavily criticized for his run-out.

According to the British media, slogans were raised against the Australian players by the English fans during the lunch break. According to media reports, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members shouted slogans against the Australian players in the long room, Usman Khawaja. And David Warner confronted MCC members in the long room, Usman Khawaja was stopped by the Australian player from exchanging sentences in the long room.

