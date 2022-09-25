Home News Bad weather, damage in Lower and Middle Friuli
Bad weather, damage in Lower and Middle Friuli

Firefighters at work, in the night between Saturday 24 and Sunday 25, for damage caused by bad weather in particular in the Lower Friuli area.

In Latisana, flooding occurred in the cellars of some houses and in the underpass of via Trento. Also in Cervignano the wind made the roof of a construction site uncovered.

Damage also to Pozzuolo del Friuli, in the hamlet of Sammardenchia, where a tree fell over the wires of the power line and to Treppo Grande where some plants crashed on the roads. Volunteers from the Civil Protection are also at work

