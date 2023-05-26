Bad weather: Fedriga, proud of the Civil Protection Fvg – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FORLÌ, MAY 25 – “I have come to thank our Civil Protection volunteers. They were the first to arrive and they are doing a huge job to assist the population and we must all be proud of this”. This was stated by the governor Massimiliano Fedriga who, with the regional councilor for civil protection Riccardo Riccardi, met the volunteers of the Fvg civil protection involved in aid in the flood areas in Emilia-Romagna at the meeting point of the Fair.



Fedriga spoke of the “generosity and high professionalism of our volunteers, once again a precious help in the scenarios in which they are called to intervene, demonstrating how strong the sense of solidarity of the people of Friuli Venezia Giulia is and that when there are emergencies, our Civil Protection is always on the front line”.



Riccardi recalled what are the forces in the field for the Civil Protection Fvg: 100 volunteers between Ravenna, Forlì and Predappio; many means, in particular for the inversion of the waters, and another team arrived from Pordenone for the protection of cultural heritage. “We intervened – he said – with prepared men and women and you can also see the investments in the equipment that we have made available. It will not be a simple operation – he concluded – but the Fvg Civil Protection is there”. (HANDLE).

