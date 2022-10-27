Original title: Baiyun District of Guangzhou City has designated multiple high and medium risk areas

On October 27, according to the announcement of the Office of the New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, according to the current epidemic prevention and control needs, in accordance with the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention According to the relevant provisions of the Control Plan (Ninth Edition), the Baiyun District New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters has researched and decided that from October 26, 2022, the Baiyun District will be delineated as high, medium and low risk areas as follows:

1. High-risk areas

(1) Huangshi Street: No. 1-5 (single number), Lane 13, Temple of Jiangxia Village, No. 1 and No. 6, Lane 14, Temple of Jiangxia Village

(2) Dayuan Street: No. 101-105, Dayuan East Road (single number), No. 1, Sanmu Sansan Street, Dayuan East Road, No. 8, Sanmu Sansan Street, Lane 1, Dayuan East Road

(3) Sanyuanli Street: No. 6, No. 8, No. 8-1, No. 10, No. 10-1, Lane 35, Sanyuanli Village, No. 7, No. 9, Lane 37, Sanyuanli Village No. 8, Yiheng, Lane 39, Yuanli Village, No. 5 and 7, Sanheng, Lane 39, Sanyuanli Village

(4) Songzhou Street: No. 7-11 Wanlong Street, Chalong (single number), No. 2-9, No. 17 Wanlong 1st Lane

(5) Renhe Town: No. 1, No. 3-6, No. 8, West 1st Lane, Aigang Road, Aigang Liyuan Lane 1, Aigang Liyuan Lane 2, No. 2-6 (double number)

High-risk areas implement management measures such as “staying at home and providing door-to-door services”.

2. Medium risk area

(1) Huangshi Street: east to Baishe Middle Street, south to Baishe East Street, west to China Southern Power Grid, north to No. 5, Lane 1, Jiangxia Dayuan

(2) Dayuan Street: South of Shangjing West Road (from Dayuan East Road to No. 3 South Lane of Shangjing West Road), north of Sanmu Sansan Street on Dayuan East Road (No. 105 of Dayuan East Road to Sanmu San No. 12, Third Street), east of Dayuan East Road to Thirteen Social Circle

(3) Sanyuanli Street: No. 4-12 (double number), Lane Thirty-three, Sanyuanli Village, No. 2, No. 4, No. 7, No. 9, No. 10-2, Lane No. 35, Sanyuanli Village, Sanyuanli Village No. 12-15, No. 17, No. 2, No. 3, No. 5, Lane 37, Sanyuanli Village, No. 1, No. 3, No. 4, No. 6, No. 8-10, Sanheng, Lane 39, Sanyuanli Village No., No. 10-1, No. 11

(4) Songzhou Street: 002, 003, 005, 007, 010 grid management scope of Chalong Community

(5) Renhe Town: east to Aigang East Street, south to Fenggang Road, west to Aigang Nongyue Street-Aigang Liyuan West Street, north to Aigang Longxizhuang 1st Lane

In medium-risk areas, management measures such as “people staying out of the area and picking things at different peaks” are implemented.

3. Low-risk area

(1) The whole area of ​​Sanyuanli Village, Sanyuanli Street (except high and medium risk areas)

(2) The whole area of ​​Songzhou Street (except high and medium risk areas)

Preventive measures such as “personal protection, avoid gathering” are implemented in low-risk areas.

The above regional scope and management and control requirements will be adjusted in a timely manner according to changes in the epidemic prevention and control situation.

Residents in high- and medium-risk areas can call the 24-hour warm-hearted service hotline if they encounter difficulties in life and medical treatment.

(Headquarters reporter Zheng Shu and Liu Runze)