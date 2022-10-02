Carry forward the heroic spirit and continue the red blood. On September 30, five counties (cities, districts) of Baoshan City held commemorative activities for the 2022 Martyrs’ Day, remembering history, deeply cherishing memory, and paying tribute to heroes.

Baoshan City Held 2022 Martyr’s Day Commemorative Activities

On the same day, Baoshan City and Longyang District jointly held a flower basket presentation ceremony to the people’s heroes at the Baoshan Martyrs Cemetery. More than 200 party members, cadres and representatives from all walks of life from various departments at all levels of the city and district attended the commemorative event. Everyone stood in line in front of the monument, played and sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China together, paid a moment of silence to the martyrs, bowed, and the young pioneers sang “We Are the Successors of Communism”. Pay homage to the monument.

Various towns, units and schools in Shidian County carried out a series of themed activities such as advocating heroes, learning heroes and caring for their families in front of the bronze statues of heroes, the cemetery of the martyrs, and the flag-raising platform. “Dong Cunrui-style fighting hero” Li Chengwen Memorial Bronze Statue in Xiaoguanshi Primary School, Shuichang Township, held a special event to commemorate the martyrs with the theme of “spreading red genes and inheriting fine traditions”. After the solemn flag-raising ceremony, the Young Pioneers Representatives presented flower baskets to the Li Chengwen Memorial Bronze Statue and wore bright red scarves for him.

Tengchong City held a commemorative event at the Cemetery of Revolutionary Martyrs. In the majestic national anthem, all the cadres and the masses stood in front of the monument and read the sacrificial text. The Young Pioneers sang “We Are the Successors of Communism”, presented flower baskets to the martyrs, observed silence, and bowed three times. Mourning for the martyrs. Since the founding of New China, there have been 231 revolutionary martyrs in Tengchong. They sacrificed their precious lives for national independence, people’s liberation, and border stability at different times.

Longling County organized the majority of party members and cadres to go to the Xishanpo Park Revolutionary Martyrs Memorial Tower to deeply cherish the memory of the great achievements of the revolutionary martyrs and carry forward the lofty spirit of the martyrs. Encourage the majority of party members and cadres to draw strength from history and forge ahead on the road to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Longling County was the main battlefield of the Anti-Japanese War in western Yunnan. It was a heroic county town with rich red educational resources and glorious revolutionary traditions. Countless Longling sons and daughters gave their precious lives for the victory of the Chinese revolution, and left a legacy for future generations. precious spiritual wealth.

Changning County held public memorial activities at the Yaojiapo Martyrs Cemetery, looking back on the glorious years, cherishing the memory of the ancestors and martyrs, inspiring and warning everyone to cherish the stable, harmonious and beautiful life that the revolutionary martyrs exchanged with their blood and lives, and stimulated the realization of the great spirit of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. strength.The national anthem of the People’s Republic of China was played and sung on the spot, and the Young Pioneers sang the song “We Are the Successors of Communism” of the Chinese Young Pioneers.people’s herosilence,Present flower baskets to express respect and remembrance.

The majority of party members, cadres and the masses in Baoshan City expressed that they will turn their memory and reverence for the revolutionary martyrs into great enthusiasm and motivation to do their job well, work hard, make new contributions to the high-quality development of Baoshan, and meet the party’s leadership with practical actions. The Twenty Victory was held.

Yunnan Net reporter Yang Yanpeng Li Jianguo photo report