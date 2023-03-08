The Mayor’s Office of Valledupar as of this March 7 renewed the Decree No. 000968 that restricts the circulation of motorcycles of any modality and cylinder capacity, including ATVs, three-wheelers, motorcars and pedaling bicycles with assisted motors in the downtown area of ​​the city during the business days of the week between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The prohibition is for Calle 16 between Carreras 5 and 9, Calle 16A between Carrera 5 and 9, Calle 16B between Carreras 7 and 9, Calle 16C between Carreras 5 and 7, Calle 17 between Carreras 5 and 9, the calle 17A between carreras 6 and 7, calle 18 between carreras 7A and 9 and calle 18A between carreras 6 and 7A.

Likewise, these vehicles may not drive on 18B street between 6th and 7A streets, 19th street between 8th and 9th streets, 19A street between 6th and 7A streets, 6th street between 16th and 17A streets, 7th street between 16th and 19B streets, 7A between Calle 17 and Carrera 9, Carrera 8 between Calle 16 and 19A.

Drivers or owners who fail to comply with the rule will be penalized with a fine equivalent to fifteen (15) legal daily minimum wages in force ($522,725) and the immobilization of your vehicle.

The Municipal Traffic Secretary, Diana Dazastated that this series of measures will also be accompanied by Strategies for the labor reconversion of the motorcycle union of the city, so that they can access new job opportunities.

EXCEPTIONS

The decree exempts members of the public force, transit authorities, security personnel of State entities, relief agencies, escorts of national, departmental and municipal officials who are in the exercise of their functions; journalists duly licensed and accredited by the company, whose motorcycle is identified with the logo of the newspaper house; as well as those motorcycles to which adaptations have been made for the service of a person with reduced mobilitythat is driven by herself and as long as she carries her driving license and it is of the necessary category.

Also exempt from this measure are personnel dedicated to emergency care, repair and maintenance of home public service networks or installations; motorcyclists who work providing courier services and distribution of utility bills, who must travel without companions or grills and whose vehicle is owned by the company; as well as workers of state entities whose motorcycle is owned by the entity, as subpoenas or notifiers, who must also transit without grillers.