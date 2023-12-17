Be firm in confidence, pioneer and forge ahead, and comprehensively promote the great cause of building a strong country and national rejuvenation with Chinese-style modernization – the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference has aroused enthusiastic responses – News Channel

The recent Central Economic Work Conference has sparked widespread excitement and optimism among officials and the public. The conference outlined a clear path forward and established systematic plans for economic work in the coming year. Emphasizing the importance of adhering to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the conference highlighted the need to focus on promoting high-quality development and to make solid arrangements for economic work.

Reflecting on the economic work of the past year, the conference acknowledged the resilience displayed in overcoming both external pressures and internal challenges. The Chinese economy has rebounded, high-quality development has progressed, and steps have been taken to build a modern socialist country.

One notable achievement highlighted at the conference was the record-high grain production, particularly in Jidong County, Heilongjiang. The local grain production is expected to reach approximately 1.5 billion kilograms, demonstrating the positive impact of agricultural efforts.

The conference emphasized the importance of deepening supply-side structural reforms, expanding effective demand, relying on reform and opening up, and prioritizing high-quality development. These “five musts” were seen as essential for understanding the laws of economic work in the new era and providing strong ideological guidance.

Nine key tasks were deployed at the conference with a focus on promoting high-quality development. From rural revitalization efforts to advancements in scientific research and technology, the conference inspired individuals from all sectors to move forward boldly.

The spirit and guidance provided by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the Central Economic Work Conference has instilled confidence and determination among officials and the public. It is clear that the conference has set the stage for ambitious goals and tasks in economic and social development, aiming to make significant contributions to China’s modernization and its role on the global stage.