Beijing Sitong Bridge protests ahead of CCP 20th Party Congress: Mysterious protesters spark online searches and tributes – BBC News

Beijing Sitong Bridge protests ahead of CCP 20th Party Congress: Mysterious protesters spark online searches and tributes
  Yvette Tan
  BBC News

image source,Twitter

image caption,

Two banners were hung on the overpass at the protest site at the Sitong Bridge in Beijing.

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a rare and dramatic protest in Beijing, the Chinese capital, criticizing party leader Xi Jinping, sparked online searches for the protesters’ identities, and some netizens paid their respects to the protesters.

On Thursday (13th), a protester boarded the Sitong Bridge in Beijing’s Haidian District and hung two large banners, calling for an end to China‘s draconian “zero” epidemic prevention policy and Xi Jinping’s resignation.

Despite the reticence of Chinese state media, photos and videos of the protests have circulated widely online, prompting censors to quickly launch an inventory of social media platforms and WeChat, used by most Chinese.

The protests on Thursday came on the eve of the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, where Xi Jinping will start his third term and consolidate his grip on power.

