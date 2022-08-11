Source title: Beijing-style “quiet life” returns to Dongcheng District to create a new image of urban civilization

“I have lived in the alley for 68 years, and now the hutong can be seen from the east to the west again, and life has returned to the demure it was when I was a child.” This is the description of the hutong by Li Jiayue, a resident of Dongsi Liutiao Hutong in Dongcheng District. , when the crisp bicycle bell rings in the alley, the flowers and green plants planted by the residents of the hutong are scattered in the sunshine, and the quiet alley stretches to the depths, making people feel the elegance and demure full of Beijing flavor. This is a corner of the old city of Beijing Dongcheng. As the core area of ​​the capital in the new era, Dongcheng has been continuously consolidating and improving its spiritual civilization construction. It has won the honorary title of “National Civilized City” for five consecutive times. The life of the inhabitants of the old city. No parking in the old alley, but the alley is quiet Dongsi Liutiao Hutong is located in Dongsi Santiao to Batiao historical and cultural blocks. With the improvement of residents’ living needs, there are more and more vehicles, and the problem of random parking of vehicles has always plagued residents’ lives and affected the appearance of the hutongs. In September 2021, Dongsi Street set up a special class for parking management in Dongsi Liutiao Hutong, and organized manpower to conduct on-site inspections of the parking situation in the hutong, count the number of parking in different time periods, and determine the rigid parking needs of residents. At the same time, social capital was introduced into the streets, the vacated simple buildings were built into three-dimensional parking buildings, and 94 parking spaces were added in the hutongs. Dongsi Liutiao Hutong three-dimensional parking building.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu The newly put into use three-dimensional parking building is located at the east entrance of Dongsi Liutiao Hutong, with a total of four floors. After residents park their cars on the first floor, managers will lift their cars to park on different floors. Zhang Hao, deputy director of the Dongsi Sub-district Office, said: “This three-dimensional parking building is open to residents of Dongsi Liutiao Hutong who have passed the three-in-one certification, and can be leased to eligible residents at a preferential price.” In addition, Dongsi Sub-district is also a regular Residents who lived in Liutiao but did not meet the requirements for the three-in-one certification helped coordinate 20 shared parking spaces in the surrounding area, solved the problem of parking difficulties for residents in Dongsi Liutiao Hutong, and made Dongsi Liutiao Hutong the 43rd article in Dongcheng District.” No Parking” Hutong. In recent years, in response to the long-standing problem of “difficult parking and disorderly parking” in the core urban area, Dongcheng District has adopted a three-step approach of “from the inside out” to solve it. Guo Fenglin, chief of the Parking Management Section of the Dongcheng District Urban Management Committee, said: “The first is to organize the space in the old community, appropriately add parking spaces without affecting the safety of traffic, and at the same time revitalize the surrounding space resources of the residential area, moderately build parking facilities, and tap potentials to share. Parking spaces, in addition to reasonable planning and opening of roadside parking spaces, three steps down, the look of the hutong takes on a new look.” It is understood that in the first half of this year, Dongcheng District has dug deep into the paid and wrong-time shared parking resources in the area, and has added 720 parking spaces. In the past five years, the district has increased the supply of more than 20,000 parking spaces. This year, Dongcheng District will also focus on promoting the construction of two three-dimensional parking facilities at the west entrance of Zhongluan Hutong and Ganmian Hutong, with an estimated increase of 288 parking spaces. “In the past, the alleys were full of cars, cars and electric vehicles. They were scattered randomly, unsafe and unattractive. Now there are special parking spaces, and the alleys have returned to the way I used to be when I was a child. The quietness of old Beijing has returned. Elderly life is more comfortable.” Li Jiayue said. “Alley housekeeper” enhances happiness in life The heat in the capital has not yet receded, and the green shade on Dongsi North Street is prosperous. Looking into the quiet alley, little greenery is decorated among the blue bricks and gray tiles, with mottled flowers and shadows. In a gardening station in Dongsi Liutiao Hutong , a flower planting training course for Hutong residents is underway. The gardening station was established by relying on the self-owned brand “Dongsi Flower Friendship” for the residents of Dongsi Street, and is open to people mainly from the residents of Dongsi Street. Zhang Hao introduced: “In the establishment of Huayouhui, residents are not only the beneficiaries, but also the main body of participation. They will put their favorite potted flowers here, and turn Huayouhui into a planting space, which is opened daily for people to enjoy. , achieved very good results, and really achieved the use of flowers as a medium.” The space of Huayouhui is divided into two floors, the first floor is used for plant display, and the second floor is used as a space for daily training. Some gardeners and experts are very useful dry goods, and the enthusiasm of the residents is also very high.” Gardening training activities were held at Huayouhui in Dongsi Liutiao Hutong.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu It is midsummer, and the hutong is full of lush greenery. When you look up, you can see melons and gourds on the flower stand. Various kinds of flowers on the roadside compete for each other. Li Jian, the housekeeper of the alley and the president of Huayouhui, said: “Living in the hutongs is all about knowing who’s cooking and smelling the food. We use flowers to meet friends and get together to discuss some daily problems, and the relationship between neighbors is even stronger. Harmony and harmony, the old hutongs can also be rejuvenated with new vitality.” See also Usa: 'Indians offends natives', team baseball changes name Civilized life has not only become the inner temperament of the old city, but also the life background of Dongcheng residents. Lei Lei, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of Dongcheng District Party Committee, said: “In recent years, in the process of promoting the establishment of civilized urban areas in the country, Dongcheng District has given full play to the exemplary role of Dongcheng social workers and alley housekeepers, and has formed a series of self-governing brands at the grassroots level. During the period, alley housekeepers like Li Jian have won the general praise of the residents and the wide recognition of the society in the work of community governance, the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and the service guarantee of major events, and promoted the overall civilization of Dongcheng District. Created to enhance the happiness of residents’ lives.” Green park mosaic text bright color In the hot summer, the water sports experience base of Longtan Zhonghu Park attracts many residents to come to check in, and fresh and interesting water sports such as paddle board and kayak bring a coolness to the hot weather. Longtan Zhonghu Park is located along the Southeast Second Ring Road, in the center of Longtan Three Lakes, with a construction area of ​​about 400,000 square meters. In September 2021, Longtan Zhonghu Park officially opened after the renovation, and transformed into an urban comprehensive park integrating forest city, wetland, biodiversity and other functions. Chu Yuhong, deputy director of Dongcheng District Landscaping Bureau, introduced that in order to meet the fitness and leisure needs of citizens, the park has opened kayaking, paddle boards, table tennis, basketball, tennis, cage football, roller skating and other sports, and has 2.6 Kilometers of running greenways and an aerial plank road. Chu Yuhong said: “In the past, the water here was a stinky ditch. Now the environment is better and the water is clearer. We have planted different aquatic plants here to form a well-defined wetland landscape.” Tourists check in and take pictures in Longtan Zhonghu Park.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu Walking into Longtan Zhonghu Park, you can see public service advertisements such as civilized gardens everywhere, and also carry out civilized publicity and guidance through garden broadcasts, LED displays, WeChat public accounts, etc. The phenomenon has become less and less, and the new fashion of civilization is gradually entering the hearts of residents. Sun Xiuqin, a resident living in the surrounding area, is a frequent visitor to Longtan Zhonghu Park. She said: “I will come to the park for a walk when I have free time. Now that the road is clean, everyone is more civilized, and they don’t have the heart to destroy it. The park is getting better and better.” In recent years, Dongcheng District has carried out in-depth urban greening and beautification work. Six large-scale parks such as Longtan Zhonghu Park and Datong Binhe Park and more than 40 pocket parks have been built. The coverage rate of the 500-meter service radius of park green space has reached 94.05%. It has become an important part of optimizing the ecological environment, enhancing the image of the city, and enhancing the creation of civilization. The small window serves the people and shows the truth “Since the establishment of the comprehensive window, the efficiency of residents’ work has improved several times, and they have given a lot of positive feedback to our services.” Jing Chuanshan, head of the lobby of the Dongcheng Government Service Center, introduced to reporters that the Dongcheng Government Service Center has set up a “comprehensive window” , the implementation of the new model of “comprehensive reception at the front desk, classified approval at the back end, and unified window delivery”, more than 1,500 government service items from 45 departments in the region. He said: “This means that after the business people only need to submit relevant materials in a comprehensive window, the staff will operate in the background, and the business people can handle all matters in one window.” In the lobby of the Dongcheng District Government Affairs Service Center, citizens are handling business.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu From doing one thing and entering hundreds of doors, to entering one door and doing hundreds of things, “one door, one window, one network, one time” is the service model that Dongcheng District has been carefully creating. Jingchuanshan introduced: “In addition, a 24-hour self-service area and an Internet + government service experience area have been created, and the construction of an integrated platform for digital government affairs has been comprehensively promoted, allowing the masses to run less errands and information to run more, and improve the level of convenience for the people. “ At the service desk at the entrance of the government service hall, the reporter also noticed that a hearing barrier service desk has been specially set up, which is a service area specially set up for the hearing impaired and other people with communication difficulties. To handle business needs, you can use the equipment of the service desk, online real-time video connection with sign language teachers, or through typing, handwriting, etc., to complete effective communication with the service desk staff. Wang Jiahong, a staff member in the lobby of the government service center, said: “With this service desk, our communication with the hearing-impaired people is more efficient and effective. On average, an effective communication can be completed within five minutes.” Hearing accessible service desk in the lobby of Dongcheng District Government Affairs Service Center.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu The staff of the hearing accessible service desk in the lobby of the Dongcheng District Government Service Center demonstrate how to operate.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu Renovating barrier-free low-level service areas, adding barrier-free prominent signs, and improving barrier-free toilet facilities… In recent years, Dongcheng District has actively improved the level of barrier-free services in the field of government affairs, reflecting the humanized service concept of the government service center in subtle ways, creating It has created a comprehensive, convenient and warm working environment. In the near future, we will see more possibilities for the practice of civilization in Dongcheng District. A brand-new image of urban civilization is constantly enriching the connotation of civilization. See also The role model leads and promotes the new fashion of family civilization- Kaifeng Net Review- Kaifeng Net

“I have lived in the alley for 68 years, and now the hutong can be seen from the east to the west again, and life has returned to the demure it was when I was a child.” This is the description of the hutong by Li Jiayue, a resident of Dongsi Liutiao Hutong in Dongcheng District. , when the crisp bicycle bell rings in the alley, the flowers and green plants planted by the residents of the hutong are scattered in the sunshine, and the quiet alley stretches to the depths, making people feel the elegance and demure full of Beijing flavor.

This is a corner of the old city of Beijing Dongcheng. As the core area of ​​the capital in the new era, Dongcheng has been continuously consolidating and improving its spiritual civilization construction, and has won the honorary title of “National Civilized City” for five consecutive times. The life of the inhabitants of the old city.

No parking in the old alley, but the alley is quiet

Dongsi Liutiao Hutong is located in Dongsi Santiao to Batiao historical and cultural blocks. With the improvement of residents’ living needs, there are more and more vehicles, and the problem of random parking of vehicles has always plagued residents’ lives and affected the appearance of the hutongs. In September 2021, Dongsi Street set up a special class for parking management in Dongsi Liutiao Hutong, and organized manpower to conduct on-site inspections of the parking situation in the hutong, count the number of parking in different time periods, and determine the rigid parking needs of residents. At the same time, social capital was introduced into the streets, the vacated simple buildings were built into three-dimensional parking buildings, and 94 parking spaces were added in the hutongs.

Dongsi Liutiao Hutong three-dimensional parking building.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu

The newly put into use three-dimensional parking building is located at the east entrance of Dongsi Liutiao Hutong, with a total of four floors. After residents park their cars on the first floor, managers will lift their cars to park on different floors. Zhang Hao, deputy director of the Dongsi Sub-district Office, said: “This three-dimensional parking building is open to residents of Dongsi Liutiao Hutong who have passed the three-in-one certification, and can be leased to eligible residents at a preferential price.” In addition, Dongsi Sub-district is also a regular Residents who live in Liutiao but do not meet the requirements for the three-in-one certification help coordinate 20 shared parking spaces in the surrounding area, solve the problem of parking difficulties for residents in Dongsi Liutiao Hutong, and make Dongsi Liutiao Hutong the 43rd article in Dongcheng District.” No Parking” Hutong.

In recent years, in response to the long-standing problem of “difficult parking and disorderly parking” in the core urban area, Dongcheng District has adopted a three-step approach of “from the inside out” to solve it. Guo Fenglin, chief of the Parking Management Section of the Dongcheng District Urban Management Committee, said: “The first is to organize the space in the old community, appropriately add parking spaces without affecting the safety of traffic, and at the same time revitalize the surrounding space resources of the residential area, moderately build parking facilities, and tap potentials to share. Parking spaces, in addition to reasonable planning and opening of roadside parking spaces, three steps down, the look of the hutong takes on a new look.”

It is understood that in the first half of this year, Dongcheng District has dug deep into the paid and wrong-time shared parking resources in the area, and has added 720 parking spaces. In the past five years, the district has increased the supply of more than 20,000 parking spaces. This year, Dongcheng District will also focus on promoting the construction of two three-dimensional parking facilities at the west entrance of Zhongluan Hutong and Ganmian Hutong, with an estimated increase of 288 parking spaces. “In the past, the alleys were full of cars, cars and electric vehicles. They were scattered randomly, unsafe and unattractive. Now there are special parking spaces, and the alleys have returned to the way I used to be when I was a child. The quietness of old Beijing has returned. Elderly life is more comfortable.” Li Jiayue said.

“Alley housekeeper” enhances happiness in life

The heat in the capital has not yet receded, and the green shade on Dongsi North Street is prosperous. Looking into the quiet alley, little greenery is decorated among the blue bricks and gray tiles, with mottled flowers and shadows. In a gardening station in Dongsi Liutiao Hutong , a flower planting training course for Hutong residents is underway. The gardening station was established by relying on the self-owned brand “Dongsi Flower Friendship” for the residents of Dongsi Street, and is open to people mainly from the residents of Dongsi Street.

Zhang Hao introduced: “In the establishment of Huayouhui, residents are not only the beneficiaries, but also the main body of participation. They will put their favorite potted flowers here, and turn Huayouhui into a planting space, which is opened daily for people to enjoy. , achieved very good results, and really achieved the use of flowers as a medium.” The space of Huayouhui is divided into two floors, the first floor is used for plant display, and the second floor is used as a space for daily training. Some gardeners and experts are very useful dry goods, and the enthusiasm of the residents is also very high.”

Gardening training activities were held at Huayouhui in Dongsi Liutiao Hutong.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu

It is midsummer, and the hutong is full of lush greenery. When you look up, you can see melons and gourds on the flower stand. Various kinds of flowers on the roadside compete for each other. Li Jian, the housekeeper of the alley and the president of Huayouhui, said: “Living in the hutongs is all about knowing who’s cooking and smelling the food. We use flowers to meet friends and get together to discuss some daily problems, and the relationship between neighbors is even stronger. Harmony and harmony, the old hutongs can also be rejuvenated with new vitality.”

Civilized life has not only become the inner temperament of the old city, but also the life background of Dongcheng residents. Lei Lei, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of Dongcheng District Party Committee, said: “In recent years, in the process of promoting the establishment of civilized urban areas in the country, Dongcheng District has given full play to the exemplary role of Dongcheng social workers and alley housekeepers, and has formed a series of self-governing brands at the grassroots level. During the period, alley housekeepers like Li Jian have won the general praise of the residents and the wide recognition of the society in the work of community governance, the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and the service guarantee of major events, and promoted the overall civilization of Dongcheng District. Created to enhance the happiness of residents’ lives.”

Green park mosaic text bright color

In the hot summer, the water sports experience base of Longtan Zhonghu Park attracts many residents to come to check in, and fresh and interesting water sports such as paddle board and kayak bring a coolness to the hot weather. Longtan Zhonghu Park is located along the Southeast Second Ring Road, in the center of Longtan Three Lakes, with a construction area of ​​about 400,000 square meters. In September 2021, Longtan Zhonghu Park officially opened after the renovation, and transformed into an urban comprehensive park integrating forest city, wetland, biodiversity and other functions.

Chu Yuhong, deputy director of Dongcheng District Landscaping Bureau, introduced that in order to meet the fitness and leisure needs of citizens, the park has opened kayaking, paddle boards, table tennis, basketball, tennis, cage football, roller skating and other sports, and has 2.6 Kilometers of running greenways and an aerial plank road. Chu Yuhong said: “In the past, the water here was a stinky ditch. Now the environment is better and the water is clearer. We have planted different aquatic plants here to form a well-defined wetland landscape.”

Tourists check in and take pictures in Longtan Zhonghu Park.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu

Walking into Longtan Zhonghu Park, you can see public service advertisements such as civilized gardens everywhere, and also carry out civilized publicity and guidance through garden broadcasts, LED displays, WeChat public accounts, etc. The phenomenon has become less and less, and the new fashion of civilization is gradually entering the hearts of residents. Sun Xiuqin, a resident living in the surrounding area, is a frequent visitor to Longtan Zhonghu Park. She said: “I will come to the park for a walk when I have free time. Now that the road is clean, everyone is more civilized, and they don’t have the heart to destroy it. The park is getting better and better.”

In recent years, Dongcheng District has carried out in-depth urban greening and beautification work. Six large-scale parks such as Longtan Zhonghu Park and Datong Binhe Park and more than 40 pocket parks have been built. The coverage rate of the 500-meter service radius of park green space has reached 94.05%. It has become an important part of optimizing the ecological environment, enhancing the image of the city, and enhancing the creation of civilization.

The small window serves the people and shows the truth

“Since the establishment of the comprehensive window, the efficiency of residents’ work has improved several times, and they have given a lot of positive feedback to our services.” Jing Chuanshan, head of the lobby of the Dongcheng Government Service Center, introduced to reporters that the Dongcheng Government Service Center has set up a “comprehensive window” , the implementation of the new model of “comprehensive reception at the front desk, classified approval at the back end, and unified window delivery”, more than 1,500 government service items from 45 departments in the region. He said: “This means that after the business people only need to submit relevant materials in a comprehensive window, the staff will operate in the background, and the business people can handle all matters in one window.”

In the lobby of the Dongcheng District Government Affairs Service Center, citizens are handling business.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu

From doing one thing and entering hundreds of doors, to entering one door and doing hundreds of things, “one door, one window, one network, one time” is the service model that Dongcheng District has been carefully creating. Jingchuanshan introduced: “In addition, a 24-hour self-service area and an Internet + government service experience area have been created, and the construction of an integrated platform for digital government affairs has been comprehensively promoted, allowing the masses to run less errands and information to run more, and improve the level of convenience for the people. “

At the service desk at the entrance of the government service hall, the reporter also noticed that a hearing barrier service desk has been specially set up, which is a service area specially set up for the hearing impaired and other people with communication difficulties. To handle business needs, you can use the equipment of the service desk, online real-time video connection with sign language teachers, or through typing, handwriting, etc., to complete effective communication with the service desk staff. Wang Jiahong, a staff member in the lobby of the government service center, said: “With this service desk, our communication with the hearing-impaired people is more efficient and effective, and an effective communication can be completed within five minutes on average.”

Hearing accessible service desk in the lobby of Dongcheng District Government Affairs Service Center.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu

The staff of the hearing accessible service desk in the lobby of the Dongcheng District Government Service Center demonstrate how to operate.Photo by Beijing News reporter Chen Lu

Renovating barrier-free low-level service areas, adding barrier-free prominent signs, and improving barrier-free toilet facilities… In recent years, Dongcheng District has actively improved the level of barrier-free services in the field of government affairs, reflecting the humanized service concept of the government service center in subtle ways, creating It has created a comprehensive, convenient and warm working environment. In the near future, we will see more possibilities for the practice of civilization in Dongcheng District. A brand-new image of urban civilization is constantly enriching the connotation of civilization.