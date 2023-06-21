Original title: Beijing-Tianjin Intercity adds 31,000 high-speed rail seats every day

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sun Hongyang) The reporter learned from China National Railway Group that starting from 0:00 on July 1, the national railways will implement a new train diagram. After the map adjustment, the national railways arranged 10,592 passenger trains, an increase of 46 compared with the current map; 22,182 freight trains, an increase of 394 compared with the current map, the railway passenger and cargo transportation capacity, service quality and operating efficiency have been further improved. Among them, 31,000 high-speed rail seats are added every day between Beijing and Tianjin.

After the implementation of the new map, the capacity of the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-Speed ​​Railway will be expanded, helping the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the exchange of personnel between Hong Kong and the Mainland. The Beijing-Tianjin intercity railway adopts the multiple-unit operation of EMUs and the operation of long-formed EMUs to expand the transport capacity and increase 31,000 high-speed rail seats every day; for the first time, the Cangzhou West-Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway and Shiji high-speed railway to Shijiazhuang G Two EMU trains will further facilitate the travel of people along the line and help the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. Coordinating the operation structure of Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed rail daily lines and peak line trains, adding 18 daily cross-border G-sequence trains, including the first cross-border G-sequence train from Chengdu East to Hong Kong West Kowloon, helping Hong Kong and Hong Kong Mainland personnel exchanges.

At the same time, increase the number of high-speed rail trains in and out of the Northeast to better serve the overall revitalization of the Northeast. For the first time, four benchmark EMU trains with G prefix with less stops, fast speed and short travel time between Qiqihar South and Beijing Chaoyang have been run. Two sets of long-distance EMU trains with the prefix G will be launched between Harbin West and Nanjing South, and between Harbin West and Xiangyang East.

With the implementation of the new map, the improved operation of the western railway will inject new momentum into the development of the western region. The Lanzhou-Xining section of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway is operating at a high speed of 250 kilometers per hour. For the first time, Xining-bound and Shanghai-bound EMU trains with a G prefix are running. The fastest time between Beijing West and Shanghai Hongqiao to Xining is 10 hours and 16 minutes and 12 hours and 28 minutes respectively. It can be reached, and the running time from Xining to Lanzhou has been reduced to 59 minutes; the Lanzhou-Xining section of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway has arranged to run 4 trains with G prefixes and 70 trains with D prefixes. The speed of trains on the Xining-Golmud section of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway has been increased to 160 kilometers per hour. For the first time, four Fuxing EMU trains have been run between Xining and Golmud. The running time has been greatly shortened, and the fastest can be reached in 5 hours and 59 minutes.

At the same time, the running time of ordinary-speed passenger trains will be reduced, and the operating lines of tourist trains will be fully adjusted. Arrange regular-speed passenger trains to stop at stations and stop time scientifically and in a balanced manner. The average running time of direct ordinary-speed passenger trains is reduced to about 23 minutes; comprehensively adjust the operating lines of tourist trains, arrange 27 long-distance operating lines from Manzhouli to Shenzhen East, Beijing Fengtai There are 14 medium and long-distance running lines to Huangshan and 29 short-distance running lines from Taiyuan to Zhongwei. According to market demand, we will continue to build tourist train brands to help the development of tourism economy.

